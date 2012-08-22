Party Recap: StyleCaster Has The “Best Night Ever” in Vegas for PROJECT

The other night, StyleCaster teamed up with CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ to help Vegas have the #BestNightEver and close out PROJECT in spectacular fashion.
Twice a year, PROJECT showcases new wares from some of the best independent designers (read: the Cool Kid answer to MAGIC), and this season, StyleCaster had the honor of hosting the CLEARly VIP lounge at the Cosmopolitan Hotel’s Marquee Library, where designers, bloggers, and friends all celebrated the end of the designer showcase. Guests left the party with a swanky tote bag of goods from CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™, which leaves your locks strong and beautiful after only 7 days. (Who’s having the #BestNightEver now?)
Among the guests at the party were bloggers Jeannine Morris and William Yan, as well as the teams behind labels like Shane & Shawn, Paige Denim, Artfully Disheveled, J Brand, Rebecca Minkoff, TwoInchCuffs and many more.
Stay tuned for fun video footage from the evening, and in the meantime, check out more tips on how to have the #BestNightEver and get strong, beautiful hair on the CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ Facebook page here.
You can't have a Vegas VIP lounge without Sinatra hats. Obviously.
Photo:
Party-goers mug for the cameras at the PROJECT Showcase VIP after-party.
Photo:
StyleCaster and CLEAR Scalp & Hair Beauty host the PROJECT Showcase VIP After-Party
Photo:
Incredibly-cool Kristen Konvitz sports her Style to the People tote bag, alongside the beauty and brains behind BeautySweetSpot.com, Jeannine Morris.
Photo:
Brother designer duo Shane and Shawn Ward (Shane&Shawn) toast to a stellar show.
Photo:
Photo:
William Yan, FashionIndie's Sam Lim, HighSnobette's Samia Grand-Pierre and friends took a breather from blogging for the night.
Photo:
The bespoke boys of Artfully Disheveled make us all feel a little...disheveled.
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
StyleCaster's campaign: #StyleToThePeople.
Photo:
Gretchen and Britt Hackmann, co-founders of Nubry.com, with Diana Pna of Azzura Capri and StyleCaster's Abi Bock and friends.
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg and Meghan Cross ... alongside an awesome guy in a bow tie.
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
Photo:
