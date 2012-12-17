Party Pics: StyleCaster Partners with Pencils of Promise for a Holiday Party

While some holiday festivities feature cookie decorating and copious amounts of egg nog, we think the season’s best features include playing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” on repeat, sneaking in an extra pair of Rag & Bone leather pants for ourselves while shopping for holiday gifts, and eating cupcakes at 10am because one of our co-workers happens to be a brilliant baker.

Most importantly, however, one of our holiday staples is partying for a good cause.

That’s why we partnered with an incredible organization like Pencils of Promise for our annual holiday party. Some may know PoP as the global initiative to build schools all over the world; Others may know it as a charity world darling supported by celebrities like Justin Bieber, Usher, and Sophia Bush. For the StyleCaster team, we think of Pencils of Promise as our philanthropic partners for 2013.

Last Thursday, StyleCaster invited hundreds of our nearest and dearest to brand-new nightlife spot Rosewood in Manhattan for a night of mixing, mingling, and Santas (on stilts, of course). Thanks to the generosity of our party-goers, we raised more than $8,000 to help fulfill our commitment to build a StyleCaster x Pencils of Promise school by the end of 2013.

Check out the slide show above for a glimpse at some seriously festive philanthropy, and also check out our Splash page here. (Have a look over at PYTNYC for more party shots from Drex Drechsel here and here.)

Look out for more news in 2013 on how to party for a cause and help bring #StyleToTheStudents!