Party Pics: StyleCaster’s NYFW Kick-Off Dinner

While the words “Fashion Week” may bring to mind models and air kisses to some, we prefer to associate the week with technology, and maybe a little bit of tortellini.

This week, StyleCaster kicked off NYFW by bringing together a select group of designers, bloggers, CEOs, reporters, and thought-leaders to discuss the future of style, especially as it relates to the evolution of new media. An extension of StyleCaster’s State of Style Summit, in partnership with 92Y & 92YTribeca, the inaugural State of Style Dinner was presented by HauteLook, whose LA-based style has made its way to New York, one hyper-trendy flash sale at a time.

At Asellina Restaurant, the delightfully cozy oasis within the Gansevoort Park, friends like Rebecca Minkoff CEO Uri Minkoff kicked back before his 48 hours of pre-show prep time, while techies like Seth Porges & Joah Spearman swapped ideas with the stylish ladies behind SaucyGlossie, ISpyDIY, StyleLikeU, and NYCPretty over glasses of Johnny On-the-Spot wine. The ever-hilarious Jill Zarin even swung by after her own show for Skweez Couture.

Everyone agreed: Fashion Week is no longer a dictatorship. Between video livestreams from the tents, social media platforms like Instagram and Vine, and more, everyone now has the opportunity to feel like they’re on the front rows at Fashion Week. #StyleToThePeople