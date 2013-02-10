Party Pics: StyleCaster’s NYFW Kick-Off Dinner

While the words “Fashion Week” may bring to mind models and air kisses to some, we prefer to associate the week with technology, and maybe a little bit of tortellini.
This week, StyleCaster kicked off NYFW by bringing together a select group of designers, bloggers, CEOs, reporters, and thought-leaders to discuss the future of style, especially as it relates to the evolution of new media. An extension of StyleCaster’s State of Style Summit, in partnership with 92Y & 92YTribeca, the inaugural State of Style Dinner was presented by HauteLook, whose LA-based style has made its way to New York, one hyper-trendy flash sale at a time.
At Asellina Restaurant, the delightfully cozy oasis within the Gansevoort Park, friends like Rebecca Minkoff CEO Uri Minkoff kicked back before his 48 hours of pre-show prep time, while techies like Seth Porges & Joah Spearman swapped ideas with the stylish ladies behind SaucyGlossie, ISpyDIY, StyleLikeU, and NYCPretty over glasses of Johnny On-the-Spot wine. The ever-hilarious Jill Zarin even swung by after her own show for Skweez Couture.
Everyone agreed: Fashion Week is no longer a dictatorship. Between video livestreams from the tents, social media platforms like Instagram and Vine, and more, everyone now has the opportunity to feel like they’re on the front rows at Fashion Week. #StyleToThePeople
Pencils of Promise founder Adam Braun with Tehillah Voslevitz
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
HauteLook's Katie Hammill and Mandy Hjellming and StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Laurel Pinson with Jill Zarin, founder of Skweez Couture
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Beauty High's Rachel Adler with Elyssa Starkman and Lindsey Calla.
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
HauteLook's Mehmet Tangoren and Katie Hammill
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Rachel Adler and Christine Bibbo, founder of NYCPretty
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
StyleCaster founders David Goldberg and Ari Goldberg welcome everyone to the first State of Style dinner party.
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
StyleLikeU mother-daughter duo Elisa Goodkind and Lily Mandlebaum
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Carbing up for Fashion Week at Asellina
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Matt Orley, Melissa Gilbert, Esther Cho, Jordan Neidig
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Matt Orley and Kapil Seghal
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Seth Porges and Wray Serna, co-founders of Cloth
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Daily Makeover's Wendy Rodewald and StyleCaster's Perrie Samotin
Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster
Uri Minkoff, CEO and founder of Rebecca Minkoff
Joy Jacobs for StyleCaster
Glamour's Caitlin Brody with Daily Makeover's Wendy Rodewald
Joy Jacobs for StyleCaster
StyleCaster and friends toast to NYFW & the State of Style dinner at Asellina
Joy Jacobs for StyleCaster