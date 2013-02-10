StyleCaster
Party Pics: StyleCaster’s NYFW Kick-Off Dinner

Meghan Cross
While the words “Fashion Week” may bring to mind models and air kisses to some, we prefer to associate the week with technology, and maybe a little bit of tortellini.

This week, StyleCaster kicked off NYFW by bringing together a select group of designers, bloggers, CEOs, reporters, and thought-leaders to discuss the future of style, especially as it relates to the evolution of new media. An extension of StyleCaster’s State of Style Summit, in partnership with 92Y & 92YTribeca, the inaugural State of Style Dinner was presented by HauteLook, whose LA-based style has made its way to New York, one hyper-trendy flash sale at a time.

At Asellina Restaurant, the delightfully cozy oasis within the Gansevoort Park, friends like Rebecca Minkoff CEO Uri Minkoff kicked back before his 48 hours of pre-show prep time, while techies like Seth Porges & Joah Spearman swapped ideas with the stylish ladies behind SaucyGlossie, ISpyDIY, StyleLikeU, and NYCPretty over glasses of Johnny On-the-Spot wine. The ever-hilarious Jill Zarin even swung by after her own show for Skweez Couture.

Everyone agreed: Fashion Week is no longer a dictatorship. Between video livestreams from the tents, social media platforms like Instagram and Vine, and more, everyone now has the opportunity to feel like they’re on the front rows at Fashion Week. #StyleToThePeople

Pencils of Promise founder Adam Braun with Tehillah Voslevitz

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

HauteLook's Katie Hammill and Mandy Hjellming and StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Laurel Pinson with Jill Zarin, founder of Skweez Couture

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Beauty High's Rachel Adler with Elyssa Starkman and Lindsey Calla.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

HauteLook's Mehmet Tangoren and Katie Hammill

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Rachel Adler and Christine Bibbo, founder of NYCPretty

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

StyleCaster founders David Goldberg and Ari Goldberg welcome everyone to the first State of Style dinner party.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

StyleLikeU mother-daughter duo Elisa Goodkind and Lily Mandlebaum

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Carbing up for Fashion Week at Asellina

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Matt Orley, Melissa Gilbert, Esther Cho, Jordan Neidig

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Matt Orley and Kapil Seghal

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Seth Porges and Wray Serna, co-founders of Cloth

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Daily Makeover's Wendy Rodewald and StyleCaster's Perrie Samotin

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster

Uri Minkoff, CEO and founder of Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Joy Jacobs for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs for StyleCaster

Glamour's Caitlin Brody with Daily Makeover's Wendy Rodewald

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs for StyleCaster

StyleCaster and friends toast to NYFW & the State of Style dinner at Asellina

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography for StyleCaster/Joy Jacobs for StyleCaster

