Party Pics: StyleCaster’s NYFW After-Party & Launch of Sounds from the Front Row VII

Meghan Cross
On Thursday, StyleCaster brought together some fine folks from the style industry to kick back and celebrate the close of the tasteful tornado that is New York Fashion Week, and what better place to do that than the freshly and fashionably revamped GoldBar in Soho.

DJ Mick Boogie, creator and producer of Sounds from the Front Row, hit the turntables as the crowd toasted the release of Volume VII of his bi-annual collaboration with StyleCaster.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we raised funds for Pencils of Promise, and even showered our CEO with some birthday treats. Have a look at the party shots to see how some of the industry’s insiders dress up to get down after Fashion Week.

Join the party: Sounds from the Front Row, VII is live. Download the album here!

1 of 13

See party pics from StyleCaster's end of Fashion Week party at the newly-revamped GoldBar!

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Meredith Allenick, Alexa Lombardo, Taylor Simonson

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

DJ Mick Boogie

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Samantha Moray, Brette Allen

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Birthday candles for StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Don Willheiman, Jenni Ravosevich, Gautam Balasunzar

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Patrick Biesemans, Annalisa Buehler, Nastacia McCormack, Chris Lee

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Revelers at StyleCaster's party at GoldBar

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Patrick Spaglo

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

David Goldberg, Kristen Konvitz

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Camille Marguet, Zoe Levoucher

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Helen Kouperatis, Matt Miller

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

Ari Goldberg, David Goldberg

Photo: Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan/Owen Hoffman for Patrick McMullan

