Party Pics: StyleCaster’s NYFW After-Party & Launch of Sounds from the Front Row VII

On Thursday, StyleCaster brought together some fine folks from the style industry to kick back and celebrate the close of the tasteful tornado that is New York Fashion Week, and what better place to do that than the freshly and fashionably revamped GoldBar in Soho.
DJ Mick Boogie, creator and producer of Sounds from the Front Row, hit the turntables as the crowd toasted the release of Volume VII of his bi-annual collaboration with StyleCaster.
In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we raised funds for Pencils of Promise, and even showered our CEO with some birthday treats. Have a look at the party shots to see how some of the industry’s insiders dress up to get down after Fashion Week.
Join the party: Sounds from the Front Row, VII is live. Download the album here!
See party pics from StyleCaster's end of Fashion Week party at the newly-revamped GoldBar!
Meredith Allenick, Alexa Lombardo, Taylor Simonson
Samantha Moray, Brette Allen
Birthday candles for StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg
Don Willheiman, Jenni Ravosevich, Gautam Balasunzar
Patrick Biesemans, Annalisa Buehler, Nastacia McCormack, Chris Lee
Revelers at StyleCaster's party at GoldBar
David Goldberg, Kristen Konvitz
Camille Marguet, Zoe Levoucher
Helen Kouperatis, Matt Miller
Ari Goldberg, David Goldberg
