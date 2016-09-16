The Best Party Pics of New York Fashion Week

New York turns into a veritable playground during fashion week, and our latest iteration of that was no exception. Quite the contrary: Clubs and lounges up and down the city were decked out with low lights, tony performances, and actual gold confetti on the floor as stars made their way in droves to New York’s finest entertainment chapels.

From the afterparties of Jeremy Scott and Alexander Wang to magazine parties of Harper’s Bazaar and Paper, the city was decked out from sea to shining sea with star-studded red carpets—and amazing photographs of celebs relaxing with drinks in hand after all the hubbub of the day’s fashion events. Click through to find our favorite shots of folks including Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Teyana Taylor, and many, many others, and relive the memories—as London’s fashion week rages across the pond.