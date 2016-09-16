StyleCaster
Share

The Best Party Pics of New York Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Party Pics of New York Fashion Week

by
The Best Party Pics of New York Fashion Week
33 Start slideshow

New York turns into a veritable playground during fashion week, and our latest iteration of that was no exception. Quite the contrary: Clubs and lounges up and down the city were decked out with low lights, tony performances, and actual gold confetti on the floor as stars made their way in droves to New York’s finest entertainment chapels.

MORE: Every Front-Row Celeb Look from New York Fashion Week

From the afterparties of Jeremy Scott and Alexander Wang to magazine parties of Harper’s Bazaar and Paper, the city was decked out from sea to shining sea with star-studded red carpets—and amazing photographs of celebs relaxing with drinks in hand after all the hubbub of the day’s fashion events. Click through to find our favorite shots of folks including Kim KardashianKendall and Kylie JennerKanye WestBella HadidThe WeekndTravis ScottTeyana Taylor, and many, many others, and relive the memories—as London’s fashion week rages across the pond.

MORE: Kendall and Kylie Trapped in an Elevator During NYFW

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33

Kylie and Kendall Jenner at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Kim Kardarshian West, Kendall Jenner, Glenda Bailey, and Kourtney Kardashian at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Jasmine SandersKendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Nina Agdal and Barbara Palvin at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Rachel Hilbert and Nick Cannon at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Adriana Lima at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Kanye West performs at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Jeremy Scott at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party

Photo: Getty

Teyana Taylor and Inan Shumpert at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Ameriie, Mario, and Rick Ross at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Cindy Bruna at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Tyson Beckford at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Austin Mills, Rick Ross, and DJ Sam Sneed at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Travis Scott at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Juicy J at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky at Nars x Paper magazine's party

Photo: BFA

Soo Joo Park at Jeremy Scott's afterparty

Photo: BFA

Christina Milan and Karrueche Tran at Jeremy Scott's afterparty

Photo: BFA

Jeremy Scott, Bebe Rexha, and Travis Mills at Jeremy Scott's afterparty

 

Photo: BFA

Geordon Nicol, Andreja Pejić, and Leigh Lezark at Jeremy Scott's afterparty

Photo: BFA

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan at Jeremy Scott's afterparty

 

Photo: BFA

Jordyn Woods at the Kendall + Kylie pop-up

Photo: Getty

Justine Skye at the Kendall + Kylie pop-up

Photo: Getty

Doutzen Kroes and Joan Smalls at the Kendall + Kylie pop-up

Photo: Getty

Tyga and Kylie Jenner leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty

Photo: Getty

Kanye West leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty

Photo: Getty

Nicki Minaj leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty

Photo: Getty

Mary J. Blige leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty

Photo: Getty

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty

Photo: Getty

Coco Rocha and James Conran at the W Magazine and Hugo Boss party

Photo: Getty

Toni Garrn and Cameron Dallas at the W Magazine and Hugo Boss party

Photo: Getty

Paris Hilton at the W Magazine and Hugo Boss party

Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 20 Most-Returned Beauty Products, According to the Internet

The 20 Most-Returned Beauty Products, According to the Internet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share