The Best Party Pics of New York Fashion Week

New York turns into a veritable playground during fashion week, and our latest iteration of that was no exception. Quite the contrary: Clubs and lounges up and down the city were decked out with low lights, tony performances, and actual gold confetti on the floor as stars made their way in droves to New York’s finest entertainment chapels.
From the afterparties of Jeremy Scott and Alexander Wang to magazine parties of Harper’s Bazaar and Paper, the city was decked out from sea to shining sea with star-studded red carpets—and amazing photographs of celebs relaxing with drinks in hand after all the hubbub of the day’s fashion events. Click through to find our favorite shots of folks including Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Teyana Taylor, and many, many others, and relive the memories—as London’s fashion week rages across the pond.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Kim Kardarshian West, Kendall Jenner, Glenda Bailey, and Kourtney Kardashian at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Jasmine Sanders, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Nina Agdal and Barbara Palvin at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Rachel Hilbert and Nick Cannon at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Adriana Lima at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Alessandra Ambrosio at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Kanye West performs at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Jeremy Scott at Harper's Bazaar's Icons party
Photo:
Getty
Teyana Taylor and Inan Shumpert at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Ameriie, Mario, and Rick Ross at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Cindy Bruna at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Tyson Beckford at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Austin Mills, Rick Ross, and DJ Sam Sneed at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Travis Scott at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Juicy J at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky at Nars x Paper magazine's party
Photo:
BFA
Soo Joo Park at Jeremy Scott's afterparty
Photo:
BFA
Christina Milan and Karrueche Tran at Jeremy Scott's afterparty
Photo:
BFA
Jeremy Scott, Bebe Rexha, and Travis Mills at Jeremy Scott's afterparty
Photo:
BFA
Geordon Nicol, Andreja Pejić, and Leigh Lezark at Jeremy Scott's afterparty
Photo:
BFA
Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan at Jeremy Scott's afterparty
Photo:
BFA
Jordyn Woods at the Kendall + Kylie pop-up
Photo:
Getty
Justine Skye at the Kendall + Kylie pop-up
Photo:
Getty
Doutzen Kroes and Joan Smalls at the Kendall + Kylie pop-up
Photo:
Getty
Tyga and Kylie Jenner leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty
Photo:
Getty
Kanye West leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty
Photo:
Getty
Nicki Minaj leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty
Photo:
Getty
Mary J. Blige leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty
Photo:
Getty
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid leaving the Alexander Wang afterparty
Photo:
Getty
Coco Rocha and James Conran at the W Magazine and Hugo Boss party
Photo:
Getty
Toni Garrn and Cameron Dallas at the W Magazine and Hugo Boss party
Photo:
Getty
Paris Hilton at the W Magazine and Hugo Boss party
Photo:
Getty