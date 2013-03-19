Party Pics: Express Rocks! Combines Music and Style at SXSW

What happens when you combine two Canadian twins with amazing voices with a power-house funk duo that resembles Earth, Wind, & Fire? Apparently, a truly killer concert.
To close out the music festival portion of SXSW in Austin, Express lined up Tegan and Sara, City and Colour, Fitz & The Tantrums, The Sheepdogs, The Enemy, and Diamond Rings for a marathon night of rocking out in ripped jeans and fedora hats called Express Rocks!.
The style factor at the event was undeniable—from Tegan and Sara’s coifed hairdos to Noelle Staggs’ (the lead singer of Fitz and The Tantrums) fresh-faced look. (Honestly, the girl wore barely any makeup and looked spectacular.)
Even more inspiring were the thousands of fans dancing through the night at Austin Music Hall. We invited a handful of our friends to watch from the VIP section above the stage, giving us the perfect perspective on SX Style.
Want to know what the cool kids are wearing these days? Check out the slideshow above to see how the style set rocked neon, patterned socks, and more at SXSW.
For more information about our relationship with Express click here: cmp.ly/3
Thousands of SXSW goers stopped by the Express Rocks! showcase last Thursday to enjoy music, friends, and fashion.
Photo:
Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com
You can't go wrong with bright yellows, neons, and a cross-over bag at any music show, and these three fashionistas proved that true at the event last Thursday.
Some attendees played it simple while enjoying the live performances at the Express Rocks! in Austin.
Capturing the essence of SXSW, these two donned romantic floral maxi dresses and makeup to bring a bit of boho flare to the night. Establish a floral feel in your closet with some of Express' flowered maxis.
Attendees enjoyed a variety of live performances at the Express Rocks! event.
The crowds cheered for their favorite bands including City and Colour and painted the town with style during live performances at the Express Rocks! event.