StyleCaster
Share

Party Pics: Express Rocks! Combines Music and Style at SXSW

What's hot
StyleCaster

Party Pics: Express Rocks! Combines Music and Style at SXSW

Meghan Cross
by
Party Pics: Express Rocks! Combines Music and Style at SXSW
15 Start slideshow

What happens when you combine two Canadian twins with amazing voices with a power-house funk duo that resembles Earth, Wind, & Fire? Apparently, a truly killer concert.

To close out the music festival portion of SXSW in Austin, Express lined up Tegan and Sara, City and Colour, Fitz & The Tantrums, The SheepdogsThe Enemy, and Diamond Rings for a marathon night of rocking out in ripped jeans and fedora hats called Express Rocks!.

The style factor at the event was undeniable—from Tegan and Sara’s coifed hairdos to Noelle Staggs’ (the lead singer of Fitz and The Tantrums) fresh-faced look. (Honestly, the girl wore barely any makeup and looked spectacular.)

Even more inspiring were the thousands of fans dancing through the night at Austin Music Hall. We invited a handful of our friends to watch from the VIP section above the stage, giving us the perfect perspective on SX Style.

Want to know what the cool kids are wearing these days? Check out the slideshow above to see how the style set rocked neon, patterned socks, and more at SXSW.

For more information about our relationship with Express click here: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Thousands of SXSW goers stopped by the Express Rocks! showcase last Thursday to enjoy music, friends, and fashion.

Tegan and Sara performing live at the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall.

Photo: Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com

Tegan and Sara set the mood for the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall.

Canadian singer/songwriter, Dallas Green, of City and Colour at the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall.

Photo: Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com

Fitz and The Tantrums played their hearts out for thousands of music fans at the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall while sporting Express' striped rugby tee.

Photo: Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com

Sporting Express' Crackle Coated Ponte Skater DressFitz and The Tantrums band member, Noelle, really rocked the stage at the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall.

Photo: Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com

Canadian rockers The Sheepdogs also showed off their musical talents live at the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall.

English indie rockers, The Enemy, also played the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall.

Diamond Rings performing some of their greatest hits like "Day & Night" live at the Express Rocks! event at Austin Music Hall.

You can't go wrong with bright yellows, neons, and a cross-over bag at any music show, and these three fashionistas proved that true at the event last Thursday.

Photo: Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com

Some attendees played it simple while enjoying the live performances at the Express Rocks! in Austin.

Popular trends like peplum tops and skinny jeans proved the perfect attire for the night.

Photo: Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com

Capturing the essence of SXSW, these two donned romantic floral maxi dresses and makeup to bring a bit of boho flare to the night. Establish a floral feel in your closet with some of Express' flowered maxis.

Photo: Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com/Waytao Shing - www.waytaoshing.com

 Attendees enjoyed a variety of live performances at the Express Rocks! event.

The crowds cheered for their favorite bands including City and Colour and painted the town with style during live performances at the Express Rocks! event.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Shop It Right Now: Bold Stripes For Spring

Shop It Right Now: Bold Stripes For Spring
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share