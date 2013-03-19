Party Pics: Express Rocks! Combines Music and Style at SXSW

What happens when you combine two Canadian twins with amazing voices with a power-house funk duo that resembles Earth, Wind, & Fire? Apparently, a truly killer concert.

To close out the music festival portion of SXSW in Austin, Express lined up Tegan and Sara, City and Colour, Fitz & The Tantrums, The Sheepdogs, The Enemy, and Diamond Rings for a marathon night of rocking out in ripped jeans and fedora hats called Express Rocks!.

The style factor at the event was undeniable—from Tegan and Sara’s coifed hairdos to Noelle Staggs’ (the lead singer of Fitz and The Tantrums) fresh-faced look. (Honestly, the girl wore barely any makeup and looked spectacular.)

Even more inspiring were the thousands of fans dancing through the night at Austin Music Hall. We invited a handful of our friends to watch from the VIP section above the stage, giving us the perfect perspective on SX Style.

