Party Pics: CUSP by Neiman Marcus Brings High Style to SXSW

This past week, tens of thousands of people flocked to SXSW to mingle with the greatest minds in tech, film, and music.
We had the opportunity to team up with CUSP by Neiman Marcus and toast the trendsetters who create the backdrop for this annual phenomenon. In celebration of “Austin’s Most Stylish,” StyleCaster and CUSP brought together industry notables and style enthusiasts for a night of rocking and dancing. DJ Theory opened the party before kicking it over to surprise guest Mick Boogie, who then passed the torch to White Panda.
Now if you’re not familiar, White Panda is the dynamic duo that takes all of those songs you sing to in the shower, mashes them up with those songs your token ‘cool kid’ friends listen to, and throws in some tech-effects—all with some spectacular lights and effects thrown in. (Oh, and they dress like Pandas … in white tuxedos.)
West coast favorite Ghost Beach closed out the night with fun-loving jams, while ManRepeller’s Leandra Medine sparked the night’s epic dance-off.
Guests left the party with Style to the People goody bags filled with treats from the latest Essie X BaubleBar collaboration – Thank you and you’re welcome, Austin!
See all the party pics from our party with CUSP by Neiman Marcus in the gallery above.
And if you ever want to check out more fun party pics from SXSW, have a look at people getting animated at The Bosco Booth’s various parties, here! (We love a good GIF.)
Ghost Beach bring West Coast Cool to South By.
...Because nothing screams rock star like pink hair. @GhostBeach
"ManRepeller" founder Leandra Medine breaks it down in brocade...
...Because nobody leaves Leandra in the corner.
Perhaps the most stylish of the evening, dynamic duo White Panda perform in white tuxes and - wait for it - panda hats.
DJ Theory kicks off the night.
Checks-on, check-in, check out.
Cowboy boots making their way to the dance floor. #WheninRome
Bowties and pocket squares make the outfit: Fueled founder Rameet Chawla and StyleCaster President & co-founder David Goldberg
ManRepeller's Leandra Medine with StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg
Denim and du-rags...why not.
StyleCaster's Editorial Director Marni Golden with Editor in Chief Laurel Pinson
StyleCaster's "Austin's Most Stylish," presented by CUSP by Neiman Marcus
Hot 97's Jackie Steinhart and Moxie's Peggie Lin
StyleCaster's "Austin's Most Stylish," presented by CUSP by Neiman Marcus
StyleCaster's team rocks the SouthBy Silky (and maybe silly) look
The SouthBy Cool Kid look
StyleCaster's "Austin's Most Stylish," presented by CUSP by Neiman Marcus
StyleCaster's "Austin's Most Stylish," presented by CUSP by Neiman Marcus
StyleCaster's "Austin's Most Stylish," presented by CUSP by Neiman Marcus
