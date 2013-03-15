Party Pics: CUSP by Neiman Marcus Brings High Style to SXSW

This past week, tens of thousands of people flocked to SXSW to mingle with the greatest minds in tech, film, and music.

We had the opportunity to team up with CUSP by Neiman Marcus and toast the trendsetters who create the backdrop for this annual phenomenon. In celebration of “Austin’s Most Stylish,” StyleCaster and CUSP brought together industry notables and style enthusiasts for a night of rocking and dancing. DJ Theory opened the party before kicking it over to surprise guest Mick Boogie, who then passed the torch to White Panda.

Now if you’re not familiar, White Panda is the dynamic duo that takes all of those songs you sing to in the shower, mashes them up with those songs your token ‘cool kid’ friends listen to, and throws in some tech-effects—all with some spectacular lights and effects thrown in. (Oh, and they dress like Pandas … in white tuxedos.)

West coast favorite Ghost Beach closed out the night with fun-loving jams, while ManRepeller’s Leandra Medine sparked the night’s epic dance-off.

Guests left the party with Style to the People goody bags filled with treats from the latest Essie X BaubleBar collaboration – Thank you and you’re welcome, Austin!

See all the party pics from our party with CUSP by Neiman Marcus in the gallery above.

