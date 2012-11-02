Want: A Party-Perfect Shift Dress From Madewell

What: This super cute, party-perfect shift dress from Madewell.

Why: Holiday parties are right around the corner, and this dress is a versatile option to wear to a slew of different shindigs—from an office party to Thanksgiving festivities with family.

How: For a more dressed-up event, style your hair á la Audrey Hepburn, wear thick black tights and a Mary Jane heel. If you’re transitioning from work to a more laid-back party, we’d suggest wearing black thigh high socks with ankle booties to look casually cool.

Photoflower Shiftdress, $150; at Madewell