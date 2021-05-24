Party Pants Are Here To Add Some Flare To Your Summer Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

Summer 2021 is all about overdressing, from accessorizing with over-the-top jewelry to styling fun-as-hell party pants on a regular basis. Yes, you read that correctly: I said Party Pants. They’re here in a big way to shake up your wardrobe this season—and I am 100 percent down to have some fun.

It feels like the entire Internet is sick of wearing the same thing over and over. After a year spent mostly in our pajamas and comfy (albeit cute) matching loungewear sets, it makes sense that everyone would collectively be looking forward to trying something a little different. Maybe that’s the reason why over-the-top pieces like summer camp-inspired jewelry and party pants are trending these days.

Consider these statement-making bottoms the maximalist version of those flared leggings that were trending on TikTok a few months ago. This season’s updated offerings come in way more colors and prints than just your basic black, though, from floral-patterned mesh to retro swirls to marble and so much more. No print is too bold and no color too bright when it comes to the humble party pant!

What else makes a pair of pants party-ready, exactly? There are a few key signifiers for you to be aware of on your search. Oftentimes, party pants feature a high-waisted fit and a flared leg. Now, the extent of that flare is up to you—pick an option that’s a little more fitted for a relaxed vibe, or go all-out with a wider flare to make more of a splash. Of course, cutouts are always welcome to amp things up in addition to the aforementioned fun colors and prints.

Regardless of how many versions there are, all party pants have one thing in common: They’re seriously cute. Read on to shop a few of the most on-trend pairs from brands like PrettyLittleThing, Forever 21 and more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bryn Pull-on Flare Pants

The groovy floral pattern on this pair of pants is too cute to pass up. The relaxed shape makes them feel like a slightly more elevated version of your go-to flared leggings, but you could easily dress them up with a pair of platform sandals or heels.

Harper Paisley Print Pants

These sweet pink party pants from Forever21 are a great alternative to that one pair of jean shorts you love so very much. Let’s step it up this summer with patterns and prints, ladies!

Slinky Keyhole Waist Flared Pants

PrettyLitttleThing knows a “thing” or two about creating sexy AF pieces that still feel wearable. This brown pair of pants are the perfect example. Yes, the midriff keyhole is bold, but yes, you can totally get away with these for daytime.

Ariarne Set

For a full Euphoria-inspired look, shop this matching black set from Princess Polly. Yes, the one-shoulder top is pretty cute, but I’m here to talk about these cutout party pants! Black pants are usually boring, but these hip cutouts will make you feel instantly cool.

Adele Pants

Marble print is everywhere this season, so this pair of pants from Hosbjerg hits two trends at the same time. What a style win! Style it with the matching printed top for a pajama-inspired retro look.

Slinky Keyhole Flared Trousers

If you aren’t rocking a pattern, go for a bold color instead, like this pair of blue flared pants from PrettyLittleThing. The keyhole detail is another reoccurring party pants staple—one that’s guaranteed to garner compliments!

Tropical Print Mesh Ruffle Pants

Part beach cover-up and part actual pants, these daring mesh party pants are dying to be photographed and posted on the ‘Gram. I love that ruffle detailing! Just make sure you plan your underwear choice accordingly, because these babies are sheer.

Ribbed Flared Pants

These lightweight ribbed pants from Rue21 are a little more fitted on the leg, making them the ultimate red-hot party pants to pair with crop tops this summer. Wear them on those casual days where you want to look cute, but don’t feel like putting a ton of effort in. These make any look feel more fun!