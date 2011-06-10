Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: We Heart New York

FRIDAY, JUNE 10TH



NEW YORK – To all you Cyber Punks and Digi Goths out there, tonight’s HAM party will be the only shin dig you need to check out tonight to get your groove on like an animated GIF. With kids from NYC-based alt-dance band White Ring spinning jams along with DJs Lil Internet and Blk.Adonis, tonight’s line-up will sure to bring in a very interesting crowd with even more interesting jams to the East Village scene.

HAM

Bedlam

40 Avenue C

New York, NY 10009

9 PM – 4 AM

Free

21+



SATURDAY, JUNE 11TH





WAINSCOTT, NY – If you’re out in the Hamptons area this weekend, be sure to join StyleCaster and jewelry-designing sister duo DANNIJO as we play host for a private dinner party with proceeds benefitting non-profit organization Falling Whistles and their efforts to help stop the war in Congo. DANNIJO and Falling Whistles will also be debuting a special collection of whistles that will be available soon for purchase. Your dinner ticket purchase also includes access to a private after-party where SOPHOMORE‘s Chrissie Miller manning the DJ booth. To reserve your spot for this special event, be sure to click on the flier above!

StyleCaster, DANNIJO and Falling Whistles Private Dinner & After Party

Georgica

108 Wainscott Stone Road

Wainscott, NY 11975

Dinner: 9 PM – 11 PM

After party: 11 PM – late

$125 donation per person

SUNDAY, JUNE 12TH

NEW YORK – The weekly Sunday dance party known as Nouveau York are bringing out their French shennanigans again this week along with fellow francophone Dimitri from Paris along with Italo-German DJ duo Munk. Both musical talents are pretty huge on the European club music scene that having together in the same room for one night only already makes this a can’t-miss event.

Nouveau York Presents GOMMA D’AMOUR: Dimitri from Paris and Munk (Gomma)

Le Bain at The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th st

New York, NY

4 PM – 2 AM