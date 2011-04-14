Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Toast From Coast to Coast

FRIDAY, APRIL 15TH

INDIO, CALIFORNIA: The 12th annual Coachella music festival kicks off today in Indio, California. Get ready to rage for this 3-day music bender with sunscreen, shades and smoke machines. This year’s headliners include Kanye West, The Strokes, Arcade Fire and Kings of Leon. If you are hoping to head there this weekend, we hope you bought a ticket (or just happen to know someone who knows someone…) as the festival is completely sold out. But we have got your Plan B covered – grab some beers and beach chairs so you can watch from the outside of the gated perimeter. You may also want to bring some binoculars with you too.

Coachella Music Festival

Empire Polo Fields

Indio, California

Friday, April 15th – Sunday, April 17th

All weekend

NEW YORK: Accessible avant-garde boutique OAK will be holding a sample/warehouse sale this weekend out of their Williamsburg HQ in Brooklyn. Keep an eye out for pieces from designers and brands like Pleasure Principle, Hyden Yoo, Funktional, Standard Issue, UNIF and Thvm Atelier. Don’t bother bringing any plastic with you as the only kind of currency they will be taking at the sale are cold hard shekels.

OAK + Friends Sample/Warehouse Sale

208 N. 8th St (Between Roebling and Driggs)

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 7 PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 16TH

NEW YORK: Brooklyn’s Youth Group Gallery will be putting together a special group photography show featuring works from the likes of Marc Jacobs‘ model Coco Young, Ryan McGineley protg Sandy Kim, Grady O’Connor and tons of other leading talents from the local New York art scene. Proceeds from the show will beneft the Japan Earthquake and Pacific Tsunami Fund. Soak up some culture and perform a mitzvah – sounds awesome in my book!

1 0 F 3

Youth Group Gallery

407 Johnson Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11206

6 PM – 12 AM

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA: Did I not say last week that LA’s A Club Called Rhonda is taking over the world?! Now those crazy West Coast club kids have teamed up with SCION to take over the trendy Ace Hotel & Swim Club at Palm Springs this weekend, in honor of the Coachella Festival, to bring you some of the best club music you can hear these days. Don’t miss out on sets and performances from personal favorites like Azari & III, Jacques Renault, Skeet Skeet, Brodinski and Drop The Lime.

Scion Audio Visual Presents Poolside Party with A Club Called Rhonda

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

701 E. Palm Canyon Dr.

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Saturday and Sunday, 3 PM – 8 PM

RSVP: www.scion.com/scionace

SUNDAY, APRIL 17TH

LOS ANGELES: If you are one of the few Californians that are not heading to the desert for Coachella this weekend, find comfort in the metropolitan oasis known as The Standard Hotel in Downtown LA. NYCPARTYINFO, the LA-based production and DJ company, will be throwing a day time pool party at the chic hotel, with sweet jams playing all day courtesy of Beat Ventriloquists, Ed Gold, Jas James, BCB, and more. To make this party classier than your average pool party, there will also be a live art show curated by Mark Olivas.

DISCO DIVE Pool Party

The Standard, Downtown LA

550 South Flower at 6th Street

Los Angeles, CA

1 PM – 8 PM

RSVP: http://cachepresenstsrsvp.wufoo.com/forms/cache-presents-disco-dive-pool-party/



NEW YORK: SoHo’s trendy den known as Kenmare is always a fail-safe venue if you’re ever looking for a late-night drinking hole where the beautiful people are always sure to be found. Starting this Sunday, Ted Gushue, Todd Smolar, Sean Glass and Disco Stew will be combining their party super powers on a weekly basis to bring the best mix of what Kenmare has to offer – models, wanna-be it girls, Twitter-worthy celeb sightings, sex, smokes and rock ‘n roll. Come this summer, Sunday nights at Kenmare will for sure be the post-Hampton-weekend-getaway place to be.

Kenmare

98 Kenmare St

New York, NY

Every Sunday at 11 PM

