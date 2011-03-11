Party Girl’s Guide to the Weekend: Seattle, Boston and More!

FRIDAY, MARCH 11





NYC: Miami-born, Paris/LA-based MC Uffie is taking rein at Le Bain tonight on the 1’s and 2’s with help from The Misshapes’ Geordon Nicol at The Standard Hotel. Fingers crossed Uffie will do something really scandalous to put Ke$ha in her place.

Le Bain at The Standard Hotel

848 Washington Street

New York, NY 10014

(212) 645-4646

LONDON: With headliners like TV presenter Nick Grimshaw (he’s like a male Alexa Chung) and former Dazed & Confused Magazine coverstar/model Luke Worral, you know this party is going to be bringing a chav-less mix of your typical Shoreditch party drones. And if you find yourself unable to get into the party, as I predict there will be a massive queue to get in, you can always walk down the street to Old Blue Last to grab yourself a pint with your fellow East London heathens.

The Trash Society presents Black Text

Queen of Hoxton

1 Curtain Road

Shoreditch, London, UK EC2A 3JX



PHILADELPHIA: The monthly party known as Making Time in the City of Brotherly Love is a legend in it’s own right. Making Time has been happening for over 10 years now in Philadelphia, bringing some of the best emerging talents from all over the world to the city. Thanks to David Pianka and friends, Making Time has developed such a reputation of radness that it’s literally helped put Philadelphia on the nightlife map. For more information, be sure to visit http://www.igetrvng.com/.

Making Time w/ a live performance from Bikini plus DJs Dave P, Sammy Slice, and others

Voyeur

1221 St. James St.

Philadelphia, PA

9 PM – 3:30 AM

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

LONDON: Why is the Victoria & Albert museum one of my favorite places in London? Because it’s probably the best art and design museum in the world! This Saturday, the V&A will be opening their latest designer series exhibition dedicated to legendary Yohji Yamamoto. For more information and to purchase tickets for the exhibit, visit the V&A’s website.

Yohji Yamamoto Exhibit

March 12 – July 10, 2011

Victoria & Albert Museum (South Kensington)

Cromwell Road

London, UK SW7 2RL

+44 (0)20 7942 2000

NYC: After throwing their ever-so-popular “This is New York” parties over the last few London and Paris fashion weeks, GrandLife finally decided to put together an album. I assume this means a compilation of their favorite dance party jams, so now you can experience all that fashion week after-party action right in the comfort of your own home – minus Steven Rojas, Tommy Saleh, Henry Holland, Susie Bubble, The Misshapes, etc. To celebrate the release in classic GrandLife style, they’ll be throwing a launch party this Saturday at the Tribeca Grand Hotel.

GrandLife’s This Is New York: Album Release

Saturday, March 12, 2011

10 PM to late

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10013

(212) 519-6600

RSVP: Events@Grandlifenyc.com



BOSTON: Visions is a monthly night in Boston that brings together the best DJs in the city. This means you can except high quality dance tunes from the city’s most respected disc jockeys and not worry about listening to less-than-par jams. Nor do you have to worry about dealing with a less-than-par crowd. Though you might want to keep an eye out for some bro-dude-ready-for-the-weekend-suits stumbling into the venue. The latter is very typical of Boston.

Visions with David Day, Volvox, Coral Cola, and Die Young

GOODLIFE

28 Kingston Street

Boston, MA 02111-2205

(617) 451-2622

SUNDAY, MARCH 13



SEATTLE: If you don’t have any post-brunch plans in Seattle this weekend, then be sure to visit the Nudie pop-up shop at DELI Seattle. The Swedish denim brand decided to team up with the independent and contemporary boutique due to the shop’s continual dedication to detail and creativity in a refreshingly cool medium. The pop-up will showcase ?Nudie’s spring/summer 2011 collection for both men and women.

DELI

1307 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 682-2446



NYC: Join 70s rock revivalist, promoter, and musician Kelle Calco along with his crew of LES misfits as they forge into the world of debauchery on Sunday night at St. Jerome’s. Expect to hear all sorts of rock sub-genres, see a snuff film from the 80s playing behind the bar, and a few German tourists who got lost from their tour group somehow.

St. Jerome’s

155 Rivington Street

New York, NY 10002

(212) 533-1810