Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Retail Therapy Edition

FRIDAY, JUNE 17TH

NEW YORK – My favorite indie record label of the mo’ Throne of Blood is taking over one of my favorite hotspots tonight in the city that never sleeps. If you East Coasters are looking for something to do to kick off the weekend, then your only option is to head to Le Bain tonight.

Le Bain Presents “Throne of Blood”

The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th Street

New York, NY

10 PM – 4 AM

LOS ANGELES – To all you West Coast neo-psychadelics that are looking to find a bridge to cross into the 21st century, may I suggest checking out tonight’s INSIGHT’s LA Concept Store party. Plus, don’t forget to check out the talented DJing skills of Miss Ilirjana, frontwoman of indie band Apache Beat.

“Get Off My Cloud” Exhibition

INSIGHT LA Concept Store

1501 Main Street

Los Angeles, CA 90291

8 PM – Midnight



SATURDAY, JUNE 18:

MONTAUK, NY – If you haven’t heard already, StyleCaster and TOPSHOP are joining forces to throw the biggest parties this summer out in the Hamptons. If you’re a fan of good style, amazing nom noms and sippin’ some sweet drinky dranks, then you have no excuse to not head out to Montauk tomorrow!

Wish You Were At TOPSHOP in the Hamptons with StyleCaster

The Sloppy Tuna

148 South Emerson Avenue

Montauk, NY

11 AM – 7 PM

LOS ANGELES – There seems to be a lot of good buzz surrounding around the Drai’s Hollywood venue at the W Hollywood Hotel as of late. With events like Fever, and parties like Saturday’s “High Tide” event with GUESS? Jeans, looks like the West Coast is getting their nightlife cred back. Maybe it has to do with the fact that Linday Lohan has become a bit of a homebody lately? Hm…I wonder…Oh, and we heard the special guests for this party will be spooktacular (hint, hint)!

W Happenings Presents High Tide

Drai’s Hollywood

The W Hollywood Hotel

6250