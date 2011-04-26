Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Ponystep, Paris & More!

FRIDAY, APRIL 29TH



LONDON: So not everyone in the UK was super stoked about this whole Royal Wedding commotion. And if you are one of those folks, head on down to VICE Magazine’s own pub (and personal favorite joint), the Old Blue Last in Shoreditch to join your fellow wedding-haters. The description on the Facebook page for this Friday’s event can describe the line up better than I ever could: “The Royal Wedding makes us feel a bit sick, so we’re going to drink till we are. You will probably have spent all day at a street party drinking Pimms and waving Union Jacks, so keep that feeling of Britishness alive by spending the evening binge drinking snake bites with us at The Old Blue Last. Prizes (beer) for bringing and breaking the most stomach churning wedding memorabilia you can find.”

Anti Royal Wedding Party with DJ sets from S.C.U.M., O Children, Nightwave, Flats and more

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street

London, UK

8 PM – 3 AM

Free entry

PARIS: Jerry Bouthier is not a household name in the States. However, he has a big presence on the London/Paris club scenes thanks to being associated with the French music label Kitsun. In addition to DJing at some of the biggest clubs in Europe and Japan, he also runs his own record label out of a studio in London. Bouthier also has many ties with the fashion world, having created soundtracks for numerous runway shows for designers like Peter Jensen and Jonathan Saunders. He is also the music advisor for the Vivienne Westwood house, which may just be the coolest job in the world! Photo by Elsa Okazaki.

RITZ BAR

38 rue Cambon

Paris, France

10 PM – 2 PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 30TH

NEW YORK: If you didn’t get invited to Madewell’s private party with Alexa Chung on Wednesday night, be sure to come by the new Flatiron store located at 115 Fifth Avenue (at 19th Street) this Saturday for all-day shin dig. The party’s schedule of awesomeness is as follows:

10am: Sip on Mud Truck coffee

11am: Enjoy Doughnut Plant doughnuts

12pm: See your future via an in-house palm reader

1pm: Get custom nail art by Marie Nails

2pm: Find your fragrance personality with MCMC Fragrances

3pm: Sit pretty and get your caricature drawn

4pm: Nosh on goodies from the Treats Truck

5pm: Snack on Wafels & Dinges

6-8pm: Get snapped for a photo flip book

Doughnut Plant doughnuts? Goodies from the Treats Truck? Yum-yums from Wafels & Dinges??! Yes please!

Madewell’s Hometown Heroes Party

115 Fifth Avenue (at 19th Street)

New York, NY

10 AM – 8 PM

PARIS: Le Charivari is a blog based out of Paris that was founded by two adorable Parisian girls that love music, fashion, and anything else worthwhile that the creatives of the world have to offer. In honor of their one year existence on the World Wide Web, they will be celebrating at the hip ChaCha Club with enough electro-pop, indie dance hits to make you feel like you’re partying at an Urban Outfitters.

Le Charivari Birthday Party

ChaCha Club

47 Rue Berger

Paris, France

11 PM

Free entry



SUNDAY, MAY 1ST

LONDON: Ponystep is back in London! After having joint-hosting duties with French boutique Kitsun last Sunday with their all night-rager at Heaven, which may have also maxed out your wallet with the 20 door charge, Richard Mortimer and company are returning Ponystep to it’s original home at Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen this Sunday night. Be sure you plan your Sunday night look to the craziest and fiercest degree because your expensive designer duds will do no good here. For outfit inspiration, I suggest checking out DAZED AND CONFUSED Magazine’s editor Alistair Allan’s website Dirty Dirty Dancing. Look for the albums with “Ponystep” and “BOOMBOX” in the title to see some of the best looking club kids in the world.

Ponystep

Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen

2 Hoxton Street

London, UK

8 PM – 1:30 AM

NEW YORK: If you’re not able to make it to Paris this weekend (or any weekend), may we suggest finding musical solace on any given Sunday at Le Bain located at the Standard Hotel. Every Sunday, the collective known as Nouveau York take over the 18th floor, bringing in some of the best francophone talent from the international scene. This week they have Paris-born, Toyko raised DJ/producer/musical jack-of-all-trades Alex From Toyko headling the night, along with Willie Graff, Max Pask, Neil Aline, Benjamin Deffe and a secret special guest that will be sure to make your night not a total bust.

NOUVEAU YORK at Le Bain

The Standard Hotel

848 Washington Street

New York, NY

9 PM – 2 PM

