Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, London and More

NYC: Downtown Records, an umbrella music company that is made up of Fool’s Gold, Mad Decent, RCRD LBL, and Dim Mak, are celebrating their 5 year anniversary this weekend in the Big Apple with some not-to-be-missed concerts. The birthday hoopla begins tonight at Webster Hall, and then continues into tomorrow evening at Terminal 5.
Downtown Music Festival
Webster Hall
125 E. 11th St.
New York, NY 10003
+1-212-353-1600
Doors at 6 PM
Featuring:
A-Trak
Art Brut
White Denim
Lissy Trullie
The Suzan
LONDON: dollop is a group of kids in East London that throw parties in the Queen’s capital, usually of the warehouse variety. When one sees the name “dollop” on a flier, it’s synonymous for “a party to rage your face off.” Tonight dollop will be throwing their 3rd installment of their CitiPost Warehouse series together with German label KOMPAKT.
dollop and KOMPAKT: CitiPost Warehouse Series No. 3
The CitiPost Building
73-75 Scrutton Street, EC2A 4 PJ
11 PM – 4 AM
Featuring:
Justus Kohncke (LIVE)
Fra Soler
Walls (DJ SET)
dollop DJs
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
NYC: The second and final concert of the Downtown Music Festival wraps up at Terminal 5 with such a pow-wow-wow line up of talent you would be slapped-in-the-face-with-a-fish silly if you missed out on this event that is sure going to be one of 2011’s best.
Downtown Music Festival
Terminal 5
610 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10019
+1-212-582-6600
Doors at 7 PM
Featuring:
Miike Snow
Major Lazer (W/ SPECIAL GUEST)
Santigold
DJ Mehdi and So Me (Ed Banger)
NYC: If you are not up for rocking out a concert this weekend, may I then suggest to pop over to the Hipster colony of Williamsburg, Brooklyn to see some Twenty-somethings, all in the media, fashion, and PR industries, play host and DJ at Good Company with their monthly night Permanent Vacation. Great way to get your weekend fill of “booty shakin'” jams that you’ll still have stuck in your head come Monday morning.
Permanent Vacation with The Rude Dudes
Good Company
10 Hope Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
+1-718-218-7191
10 PM – 4 AM
BERLIN: The first time I visited Berlin, I was taken to a secret party in the trendy neighborhood of Mitte. This party was so “secret” that they had a strict guest list-policy (or if you happened to be lucky enough to know a name of a certain someone) as well as a sign at the front door saying “No Press Photography Allowed.” The name of this party was PICKNICK. These days, it doesn’t seem to be that super exclusive, but they still manage to get some rad guests to their East Berlin home. This week they have New Young Pony Club from the UK as the night’s headlining talent, as they are visiting the city thanks to their Friday gig as Katy Perry’s opening act.
PICKNICK
DOROTHEENSTRAE 90
BERLIN-MITTE
11 PM – 7 AM
Featuring:
New Young Pony Club (DJ SET)
Marius Funk
Lizzy
ENGTANZKAVALIER
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
PARIS: Two of my favorite NYC-based entities, GrandLife NYC and Opening Ceremony, are joining forces with BON Magazine to throw une soire magnifique this Sunday night in honor of Paris Fashion Week. The event boasts a Who’s Who of New York and London, with a dash of notable fashion bloggers like Susie Bubble, Bryan Boy, and Phil Oh. Just the names alone on the list of folks slated to host the night, par example personal favorite London-based designer Henry Holland, would make anyone jealous if you aren’t fortunate enough to be in the City of Lights that evening. Le sigh…..
GrandLife Presents: This Is New York Celebrating Mode A Paris
Le Regine
49 Rue De Ponthieu
Paris, France
10pm – 5am
DJ Sets By:
Jus Ske
Spencer Product
Mike Nouveau
Alexander Dexter-Jones
2 Mandy DJs
May Kwok
Zara Zachirsson
Hosts:
Derek Blasberg
Andre Saraiva
Illesteva Eye Wear
JNBY
Mickey Boardman
Henry Holland
Tommy Ton
Phil Oh
Bryan Boy
Natalie Joos
Susie Bubble
Cory Kennedy
Michelle Harper
Timo Weiland
Steven Rojas
Tommy Saleh
RSVP: Events@grandlifenyc.com
BOSTON: Contrary to popular belief, there is actually somewhat of a “scene” in the Northeastern metropolitan known as Boston. There are very few nights though that get the genuine scenesters to come out. RESCUE NIGHT is one of those nights. Brought to you by the brother-sister duo behind consignment boutique RESCUE (For you New Yorkers, think Beacon’s Closet meets OAK), these kids are known to play some of the best post-punk from across the pond, which is to be read as, “There will be lots of songs from The Smiths playing.” You could also describe this night to a fellow New Yorker as a night similar to Sway in Soho – sans anyone whose last name ends with “Sevigny.”
RESCUE NIGHT
The Model Cafe
7 North Beacon St
Allston, MA 02134
+1-617-254-9365
10 PM – 2 AM
