Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, London and More

FRIDAY, MARCH 4





NYC: Downtown Records, an umbrella music company that is made up of Fool’s Gold, Mad Decent, RCRD LBL, and Dim Mak, are celebrating their 5 year anniversary this weekend in the Big Apple with some not-to-be-missed concerts. The birthday hoopla begins tonight at Webster Hall, and then continues into tomorrow evening at Terminal 5.

Downtown Music Festival

Webster Hall

125 E. 11th St.

New York, NY 10003

+1-212-353-1600

Doors at 6 PM

Featuring:

A-Trak

Art Brut

White Denim

Lissy Trullie

The Suzan

LONDON: dollop is a group of kids in East London that throw parties in the Queen’s capital, usually of the warehouse variety. When one sees the name “dollop” on a flier, it’s synonymous for “a party to rage your face off.” Tonight dollop will be throwing their 3rd installment of their CitiPost Warehouse series together with German label KOMPAKT.

dollop and KOMPAKT: CitiPost Warehouse Series No. 3

The CitiPost Building

73-75 Scrutton Street, EC2A 4 PJ

11 PM – 4 AM

Featuring:

Justus Kohncke (LIVE)

Fra Soler

Walls (DJ SET)

dollop DJs

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

NYC: The second and final concert of the Downtown Music Festival wraps up at Terminal 5 with such a pow-wow-wow line up of talent you would be slapped-in-the-face-with-a-fish silly if you missed out on this event that is sure going to be one of 2011’s best.

Downtown Music Festival

Terminal 5

610 West 56th Street

New York, NY 10019

+1-212-582-6600

Doors at 7 PM

Featuring:

Miike Snow

Major Lazer (W/ SPECIAL GUEST)

Santigold

DJ Mehdi and So Me (Ed Banger)



NYC: If you are not up for rocking out a concert this weekend, may I then suggest to pop over to the Hipster colony of Williamsburg, Brooklyn to see some Twenty-somethings, all in the media, fashion, and PR industries, play host and DJ at Good Company with their monthly night Permanent Vacation. Great way to get your weekend fill of “booty shakin'” jams that you’ll still have stuck in your head come Monday morning.

Permanent Vacation with The Rude Dudes

Good Company

10 Hope Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

+1-718-218-7191

10 PM – 4 AM



BERLIN: The first time I visited Berlin, I was taken to a secret party in the trendy neighborhood of Mitte. This party was so “secret” that they had a strict guest list-policy (or if you happened to be lucky enough to know a name of a certain someone) as well as a sign at the front door saying “No Press Photography Allowed.” The name of this party was PICKNICK. These days, it doesn’t seem to be that super exclusive, but they still manage to get some rad guests to their East Berlin home. This week they have New Young Pony Club from the UK as the night’s headlining talent, as they are visiting the city thanks to their Friday gig as Katy Perry’s opening act.

PICKNICK

DOROTHEENSTRAE 90

BERLIN-MITTE

11 PM – 7 AM

Featuring:

New Young Pony Club (DJ SET)

Marius Funk

Lizzy

ENGTANZKAVALIER

SUNDAY, MARCH 6



PARIS: Two of my favorite NYC-based entities, GrandLife NYC and Opening Ceremony, are joining forces with BON Magazine to throw une soire magnifique this Sunday night in honor of Paris Fashion Week. The event boasts a Who’s Who of New York and London, with a dash of notable fashion bloggers like Susie Bubble, Bryan Boy, and Phil Oh. Just the names alone on the list of folks slated to host the night, par example personal favorite London-based designer Henry Holland, would make anyone jealous if you aren’t fortunate enough to be in the City of Lights that evening. Le sigh…..

GrandLife Presents: This Is New York Celebrating Mode A Paris

Le Regine

49 Rue De Ponthieu

Paris, France

10pm – 5am

DJ Sets By:

Jus Ske

Spencer Product

Mike Nouveau

Alexander Dexter-Jones

2 Mandy DJs

May Kwok

Zara Zachirsson

Hosts:

Derek Blasberg

Andre Saraiva

Illesteva Eye Wear

JNBY

Mickey Boardman

Henry Holland

Tommy Ton

Phil Oh

Bryan Boy

Natalie Joos

Susie Bubble

Cory Kennedy

Michelle Harper

Timo Weiland

Steven Rojas

Tommy Saleh

RSVP: Events@grandlifenyc.com



BOSTON: Contrary to popular belief, there is actually somewhat of a “scene” in the Northeastern metropolitan known as Boston. There are very few nights though that get the genuine scenesters to come out. RESCUE NIGHT is one of those nights. Brought to you by the brother-sister duo behind consignment boutique RESCUE (For you New Yorkers, think Beacon’s Closet meets OAK), these kids are known to play some of the best post-punk from across the pond, which is to be read as, “There will be lots of songs from The Smiths playing.” You could also describe this night to a fellow New Yorker as a night similar to Sway in Soho – sans anyone whose last name ends with “Sevigny.”

RESCUE NIGHT

The Model Cafe

7 North Beacon St

Allston, MA 02134

+1-617-254-9365

10 PM – 2 AM

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.

