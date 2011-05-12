Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: New York, London & More!

FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2011

NEW YORK: Philadelphia favorites JDH & Dave P from Philadelphia’s Making Time parties are back with their NYC monthly party FIXED at Le Bain this Friday. If you haven’t been to a FIXED party before, the crowd will probably be similar to as if there was a cool, hip party being thrown inside an Urban Outfitters (which coincidentally is also based out of Philadelphia). Local trendy boutique OAK shall be hosting Friday’s fiesta, because Neo-Goths need to party too.

FIXED

Le Bain at The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th st

New York, NY

11 PM – 4 AM

LONDON: A big name in Paris’ underground, DJ circles, Tim Paris’ label Marketing Music will be launching their first night in London. Joining them will be DJ Chloe who is one of the biggest female DJs from the Parisian scene. With a trifecta of disco, house and techno jams lined up for the evening, this will sure be one heck of a soiree.

Marketing Music Night Launch with Chloe

East Village

89 Great Eastern Street

London, UK

6 before 11pm, 8 after

Ticket available at www.residentadvisor.net



SATURDAY, MAY 14, 2011

LOS ANGELES: “Fanning the flames of the birther conspiracies, Rhonda neither confirmed nor denied any of the rumors surrounding her origin and was last seen jetting off to London while releasing only the following statement: ‘Where I come from and where I’ve been are none of your concern; all that you need to know is that I’m here now and I’m not going ANYWHERE.’ Rhonda is expected to return just in time for this Saturday’s A CLUB CALLED RHONDA at which time we will catch up with her and her two British souvenirs MOCK & TOOF. The heavy hitting London duo will be crossing the pond just to bang into the minds of the skeptics that international Rhonda relations are at an all-time high and that we should follow our fearless leader without question.” – Rhonda

A Club Called Rhonda

El Cid

4212 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA

9 PM – 4 AM

$5 before 10 PM with RSVP, $15 after midnight

NEW YORK: The pool at Le Bain has been collecting many urban legends over the last few years. Stories of beautiful-yet-crazy people jumping naked into the pool have been sprouting up, creating rumours that Le Bain doesn’t just have a pool up there on the 18th floor, but a baby-making hot tub. To celebrate the official opening of the Le Bain pool for the season, residency DJ crew The Night People will be joined by swimwear line NYCKED who will have a few of their swim suits on display that night. Maybe we’ll even see a few birthday suits too?

Le Bain Presents The Night People X NYCKED Pool Party

Le Bain at The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th st

New York, NY

11 PM – 4 AM



TORONTO: One of Toronto’s most forward-thinking boutiques, Jonathan + Olivia, will be hosting a Surface To Air Jewelry Trunk show this Saturday at their Ossington Avenue based shop. The celebration continues at Parts and Labour with the crews from J+O, Surface to Air and Uncle Otis, as their friends from Broken Social Scene, DFA Records, and Throne of Blood will be manning the DJ booth. With so much awesomeness in attendance, you really have no excuse to not go.

JONATHAN + OLIVIA x SURFACE TO AIR TRUNK SHOW AND AFTER PARTY

Trunk Show at JONATHAN + OLIVIA

49 Ossington Avenue

Toronto, CAN

2 PM – 6 PM

JONATHAN + OLIVIA x Surface to Air x Uncle Otis After Party

Parts and Labour

1566 Queen Street West

Toronto, CAN

11 PM – 2 AM

Free entry before Midnight, $5 after



SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2011

NEW YORK: If you never been to Roberta’s out in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, do yourself a favor and go. The outdoor-garden-a-la-scrap-yard vibe is surprisingly charming as well as a great backdrop to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon, soaking up some sun and margaritas. This Sunday is the one year anniversary of their bi-weekly dance party called “Tiki Disco.” Enjoy eight hours of pizza, sun and fun!

Tiki Disco

Roberta’s

261 Moore Street

Brooklyn, NY

2 PM – 10 PM

