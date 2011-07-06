Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: New York, London and More

FRIDAY, JULY 8TH

NEW YORK – Moustached party photographer Nicky Digital will be taking on both hosting and photo duties every Friday this summer at The Yard at the Soho Grand Hotel. Be sure to swing by after work to grab a few yummy cocktails and delish snackage. DJ Omri S. Quire will be on hand to supply the sweet summer tunage.

Summer Fridays at the Soho Yard

Soho Grand Hotel

310 West Broadway

New York, NY 10013

5 PM – 10 PM

MARIAVILLE, NY – The dog days of summer have arrived and the music festival season is in full sing! From Glastonbury to Rosklide to Mariaville, these festivals are popping up worldwide this summer at full force. This weekend, the Camp Bisco annual music festival is celebrating their 10th anniversary in upstate New York with an amazing roster of melody makers. Our picks for this weekend include Cut Copy, Death From Above 1979, MSTRKRFT, Yeasayer, Neon Indian, Holy Ghost! and SBTRKT.



CAMP BISCO

Indian Lookout Country Club

Mariaville, NY

July 7th – 9th

Fore more information, visit www.campbisco.net

NEW YORK – If you’re looking for somewhere to go after post-work drinks at the SoHo Yard, head on down to Chinatown to check out Fashion party scene darlings May Kwok and Baby C hit the decks at current club du jour Madame Wong’s. With the crowd of It kids and industry insiders these two roll with, we suggest you head to the party in an outfit that will W-E-R-Q.

Friday Night Dance Party @ Madame Wong’s

3 Howard Street

New York, NY

11 PM – Late

SATURDAY, JULY 9TH

LONDON – With over 40 bands and DJs performing at this year’s 1234 Festival in East London, saying that you’ll sure get your money’s worth at this one day event is an understatement. Be sure to check out sets by the Black Lips, The Raveonettes, Black Strobe, Autokratz and the Lovely Jonjo. Don’t forget to pack a table cloth and cans of cider for the day-long musical mayhem in Shoreditch park!

The 1234 Festival

Shoreditch Park

London, UK

11 AM – late

For more information, visit www.the1234shoreditch.com

NEW YORK – Not to be outdone by TOPSHOP’s pop-up shop and beach party thrown in cohorts with us StyleCaster kids last month in Montauk, sibling line TOPMAN has teamed up with the JELLY crew to sponsor their ever-so popular summer pool parties. Even though the parties this year aren’t going to be held at McCarren Park or somewhere else reasonably near the Big Apple, we still expect this year’s shin digs at Rockaway Beach to be just as tubular as the last few ones.

TOPMAN Presents ROCKBEACH

Aviator Sports Complex

3159 Flatbush Avenue

Near Fort Tilden Beach

Rockaway, Brooklyn, NY

2- 8 PM





BERLIN – Derzeit, the definitive Berlin Fashion Week publication, is teaming up with Berlin’s trendy nightlife posse PICK NICK to throw an epic closing party this Saturday. We’re already getting excited for all the mind blowing outfits that are sure to hit to the dance floor that evening. Don’t forget to also catch a special performance by Berlin’s creative sweetheart Pelin Pelin who will be jamming out her amazing hip-hop-meets-soul-meets-dance-pop tunes on the piano.

FIN Fashion Week Closing Party

PICK NICK

Dorotheenstrasse 90

Berlin, Germany

11 PM – 9 AM

SUNDAY, JULY 10TH

BOSTON – Our favorite New England Morrissey fans are back to put together one of the best Sunday parties around. Post punk, no wave, old school Madonna hits – what better way to spend a drunken Sunday night out with friends? Just remember to set the alarm clock for Monday morning before you head out to Allston!

RESCUE NITE

The Model Cafe

7 North Beacon Street

Allston, MA

10 PM – 2 AM

NEW YORK – Weekends at downtown hot spot Le Bain have been blowing up this summer! The range of talent and club kids I’ve seen come through the last few weeks on the 18th floor at the Standard Hotel is enough to make any Downtown darling want to set up camp there. This Sunday, our friend and DJ extraordinaire James Friedman from Throne of Blood Records will be manning the decks along with Tubway, Sid Vaga and Lady Monix.

ETE D’AMOUR

Le Bain at The Standard Hotel

848 Washington Street

New York, NY

4 PM – 2 AM