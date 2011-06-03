Party Girl’s Guide to the Weekend: New York, London and LA

FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD

NEW YORK – If you like computer-generated art circa 1998, websites hosted by Angelfire or Geocities and even anime cartoons from Japan, then you might like the TOP8 parties in the East Village. You’ll probably see a lot of grown up millennium children dancing around and raging out like the “Nu Rave” trend that came about 5 years ago still never went away (even though in my opinion it most certainly has). This may also be the only party in the world where you might even get to see Neo Goths wear something else out in public besides black and white!

TOP8

FORTUNE COOKIE LOUNGE (Under Lucky Cheng’s)

24 1ST AVE x 2ND ST

New York, NY

11 PM – 4 AM

SATURDAY, JUNE 4TH



LONDON – The Transatlantic-based music mag ‘SUP Magazine is teaming up with the Throne of Blood record label (NYC) and London’s hottest club promoter SPL to throw one heck of a disco-filled shin dig at the Shacklewell Arms in Dalston. Expect local It-kids to show up and mingle with some of New York’s most musically-inclined scenesters. In other words, this is going to be a hella’ international hipsterpalooza.

SPL Presents Throne of Blood

Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane

London, UK

10 PM – 6 AM

10, adv 8, early bird adv 5

SUNDAY, JUNE 5TH

LOS ANGELES – Looks like Sundays in Los Angeles will become a lot cooler this Summer thanks to Dim Mak Records and Drai’s, as the two will be teaming up together to host a weekly pool party at the new W Hotel in Hollywood. Expect grooved-out electro beats, imbibed photo-bombers attacking the photobooth, and LA’s breed of the fashionably alternative.

Cannonball Sunday Summer Series with Seceret Guests

Drai’s Hollywood

The W Hotel

6250 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028

10 PM – 3 AM

21+

Free entry before midnight

