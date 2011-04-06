Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: New York, LA and London

FRIDAY, APRIL 8





NEW YORK: interrobang (?!) is a bi-weekly dance party located in the East Village of Manhattan featuring current musical talent from NYC-based artists. This week’s party features Mark Palgy, a founding member and bassist for dance-punk success VHS or BETA, who will be presenting a collection of music intended for guests of Bedlam Bar & Lounge who may consider eschewing New York Citys cabaret laws by both cutting rugs and shaking butts. Palgy has been quite active as of late, with rumoured upcoming releases expected from both VHS or BETA as well as a solo release with his good friends at Throne of Blood. Not to mention his recent co-production of a track by Hussle Club called Quaranteenagers. We can expect a continuation of his dance sensibility on Friday. TC Meggs will be hosting the evening and is joined by resident DJ Gunnie.

interrobang @ Bedlam Bar & Lounge

40 Avenue C

New York, NY

10PM

LONDON: If you managed to get in last month’s Black Text parties in East London, try your luck the third time around for Friday’s shin dig that has tranny DJ extradonaire Jodie Harsh billed as the headliner. Fake boobs not required for admittance.

Black Text @ Queen of Hoxton

1-5 Curtain Rd

Hoxton, London, UK

8 PM







LOS ANGELES: The photography studio that sits east of the USC campus known as The Well will be teaming up with premium audio accessory brand eskuch to support the release of house music duo Cosmic Kids’ debut record “Reginald’s Groove” from Throne of Blood records. SO ME of Ed Banger Records (Justice, Uffie, SebastiAn, etc.) will also be holding down the fort, bringing some Parisian love to the West Coast masses. Be sure to rock your style with a hint of laid-back cool tonight as the Andy Warhol Factory vibe of the studio mixed with the smooth, head-bumping house jams are sure to conjure an air of youthful “je ne sais quoi” that will literally have you partying the night away.

The Well

3446 S. Hill Street

Los Angeles, CA

10 PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

LOS ANGELES: A Club Called Rhonda is slowly taking over the world. Some of my friends who are recent LA transplants here in New York first tipped me off about this club night, as they were calling it the best night LA has got at the moment. Even though those same people said that Rhonda isn’t as good as it used to be back in the good old days of 2009, the night is still going strong on the West Coast club scene. This Saturday, the Rhonda kids will be celebrating the release of B.C. x Delivery’s “Return To Me” off the new Rhonda International label. Trust us when we say that you better get there early as this party is going to be jam packed at the door!



A Club Called Rhonda @ El Cid

4212 W. Sunset BLVD

Los Angeles, CA

9 PM – 4 AM

LONDON: Dazed & Confused, probably the UKs most forward-thinking independent magazine, takes over east London for a day and night of inspiration, rebellion and dancing with their Dazed Live Festival event on Saturday. By day, event-goers will be able to engage with digital pioneers, musical mavericks, art rebels, evangelists and optimists. When night falls, a legion of innovative bands, DJs and performers take to the stage. Closed minds are advised not to attend.

Featuring:

SBTRKT, About Group,

Gang Gang Dance, Factory Floor, Grimes, Lil Silva,

Greco-Roman, Numbers, Black Devil Disco Club,

Caribou (DJ), Actress, Deadboy, Redinho,

Aidan Moffat, Austra, Fiction, Darkstar,

Daniel Pinchbeck, Aaron Koblin,

Kathy Grayson, Ruth Hogben,

Jamie Shovlin/Ned Beauman,

Hudson-Powell

+ More TBA

Event venues:

Village Underground

18 Hewett Street

The Tram Shed

St. Leonard’s Church

XOYO

For the full schedule of events, be sure to visit the official Dazed Live Festival website.



SUNDAY, APRIL 10

NEW YORK: Last week, the Brooklyn Flea (a flea market that happens every weekend in Brooklyn, obviously) opened their newest Sunday location at the Williamsburg waterfront. Don’t miss your chance this Sunday to dig for some great vintage finds, nibble on some fresh, local delicacies and spot some amazing street style looks! Also, be on the lookout for street style photogs like StyleCaster contributor Mr. Newtown and Phil Oh of Street Peeper walking around with their cameras, finding their next Sunday-style muse.

Brooklyn Flea

Ever Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine

Saturday – 176 Lafayette Ave., Fort Greene, Brooklyn, NY

Sunday – 27 North 6th St., Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

10 AM – 5 PM

LONDON: The sex-crazed, DIY’ers behind the party promotion group known as SEXBEAT are going to take it down a knotch this Sunday from their usual, anarchic shin dig routine. The Dream Pop Sunday party this weekend will be featuring a DJ set from Comet Gain who will be spinning dreampop, shoegaze, chillwave, and the like. The party will also feature live performances by Still Corners and Proper Ornemants. If you don’t have any post-brunch plans, be sure to come check this out!

Dream Pop Sunday @ The Lock Tavern

35 Chalk Farm Road

Camden, London, UK

4 PM – 11 PM