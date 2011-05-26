Party Girl’s Guide to the Weekend: Memorial Day Edition

FRIDAY, MAY 27TH



LONDON – With the Bank Holiday weekend and the warm weather in town, you really have no excuse to stay at home these next few days. Plus, festival season is just around the corner! What better way to break in your new festival wardrobe then heading to LoveBox Festival’s Warm Up Party tonight at Rivington Studios. Expect to hear dream disco and lush techno tunes thanks to the boys from Optimo and DFA’s Tim Sweeney.



LoveBox Festival Warm Up Party

Rivington Studios

1 Rivington Street

London, UKEC2A 3DT

10 PM – 6 AM

20, adv 10-17.50

Purchase tickets from Resident Advisor

LA – I know I talk a lot about the LA club collective A Club Called Rhonda, but I only do so because they really know how to put together some faboulous musical line ups! Tonight, your favorite West Coast polysexuals will be putting on a shin called “Rhondavous” with international acts headlining the dance fest including CATZ N DOGZ from Poland and personal favorite MUNK from Germany. Get ready to say “czesc” to all of the new weinerschnitzel in the house!



RHONDAVOUS

The Belasco Theater

1050 S. Hill St.

Downtown Los Angeles

9 PM – 3 AM

$15 all night or $10 till midnight with RSVP: RhondaSays.net

21+



SATURDAY, MAY 28TH





HARTFORD, CT- I am always very hesitant totell peopleto go visitthe cultural wasteland of Connecticut, but I know that this weekend’s B.O.M.B. Fest 2011 will be a great reason to tough it out in this New England state.Withheadliners Weezer and Snoop Dogg and a slew of other acts, there is going to be a great variety of talent performing this weekend for every kind of music lover to enjoy.



B.O.M.B. Fest 2011

Comcast Theatre

61 Savitt Way

Hartford, CT

May 28-29th

Visit www.bombfest.com for more information

PHILADELPHIA- Staple Philadelphian Hipster dance party Hands and Knees returns to localindie-darling mecca The Barbery in Nothern Liberties this Saturday. With free PBR and free Sparks being served, it will be like 2006 all over again. Don’t forget to update your MySpace status before you head out the door!

HANDS AND KNEES

The Barbary

951 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

9 PM – Close

$5 before Midnight, $7 after

21+

SUNDAY, MAY 29TH



PHILADELPHIA- Looking for a rad BBQ this Memorial Day weekend? Look no further than Making Time’sown RAD-B-Q at Bamboo Bar this Sunday. All your favorite Making Time DJs will be in the house including Dave P, Sammy Slice, Adam Sparkles, Pink Skull and The Broadzilla DJs. And if you’re looking to get really rad this Sunday, make sure you pencil in some time to rage outin the Hyper-Cabana (like the Hyper-Cage, but outdoors – I think?)

Making Time Memorial Day Weekend RAD-B-Q

Bamboo Bar

927 North Delaware Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

6 PM -2 AM

$10

LONDON – If you can’t make it in tonight’s Ponystep, check out Trailer Trash, an equally polysexual party filled with the more street-wise fashioncrowd than the high-fashion, avant guarde crowd you’d get over in Hoxton Square. This Sunday’s bash will also celebrate the party’s seventh birthday and with the extended DJ line up scheduled, the Trailer Trash kids will for sure bepartying up this Bank Holiday weekend!



Trailer Trash 7th Birthday

Red Gallery

3 Rivington Street

London, UK

10 PM – 7 AM

12 / 15 on the door

MONDAY, MAY 30TH



NEW YORK – Where will NYC’s fashion scene be celebrating this upcoming MemorialDay? At GrandLife’s Memorial Day BBQ party of course! With hosts and DJs like Katie Gallagher and May Kwok, expect to see a lot of industry insiders lounging around with margaritas and grilled meat in tow. Yummy.

GrandLife Presents: Memorial Day BBQ

Soho Grand Hotel

The Yard

310 West Broadway

New York, NY

3 PM – 8 PM