Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: London, New York & More!

FRIDAY, APRIL 22nd

NEW YORK: S!CK is a new monthly dance party for all you neo-goths lurking around the Lower East Side to go get your drunk swag on. They’ve already managed to get trendy witch-house bands Salem and White Ring booked at previous shin digs which is no small feat. I think New York City may have just found a substitute for long-gone Ruff Club.

S!CK with Blissed Out, Mascara, Butterclock, and more

Santos Party House

96 Lafayette Street

New York, NY

9 PM to close

BOSTON: Together is Boston’s annual, week long festival celebrating all things music, art and technology. So, if you’ve seen an inundation of fliers up around town, this is why! Be sure to cross the water and head over to Cambridge tonight as one of the best DJ crews in the nation, Fully Fitted, is going to be nerding out hard with all you Harvard and MIT kids up there.

Fully Fitted Takeover with XXXCHANGE and Banana Seat

Zuzu

474 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge, MA

9 PM to close

SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd



LONDON: The kids at online magazine The Playground are teaming up with nu-rave London-based publication Super Super Magazine to throw one heck of a dance party slash concert at favorite local venue KOKO. One of the night’s headliners is Justice label-mate Uffie, so expect to see a lot of Ke$ha wanna-be female hot messes slutting up the dance floor, bathrooms, bar stand, etc…

KOKO

1a Camden High Street

London, UK

9 PM – 4 AM



PHILADELPHIA: Back during the middle part of the last decade, one of New York’s defining nightlife movements was the Misshapes‘ residency dance parties. While the Big Apple had the Misshapes, Philadelphia had a similar shift into the post-millenium, pre-hispterdom era with monthly dance night Hands and Knees. Kids decked in American Apparel from wall to wall, Polaroids cameras in tow, lots and lots of Pabst Blue Ribbon – Hands and Knees was the Saturday night shin dig in the 2-1-5. After going into retirement a few years ago, H+K founders Ian Saint Laurent and JHN RDN have decided to sporadically bring back the dance night to re-live those Myspace-worthy glory days.

Hands and Knees

The Barbary

951 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

9 PM to close



SUNDAY, APRIL 24th



LONDON: Uber trendy French label Kitsun is teaming up with the soon-to-be-released Ponystep Magazine! to throw one heck of a party in proper Ponystep style. With Delphic, Aeroplane, Roisin Murphy, JBAG and other awesome DJs listed on the bill, you really have no excuse to not go to Heaven this Sunday. Unless you’re like me and a whole bunch of other folks who aren’t going to be in London this Sunday (insert sad face emoticon here). This party will be the bank holiday party to go to this weekend – truth.

Kitsun Meets Ponystep Magazine!: Easter Sunday Special

Heaven

9 The Arches

London, UK

9 PM till late

NEW YORK: Relive all the drama, music and jokes of one of your favorite 90s films on the Broadway Stage. Sister Act debuts this weekend, and between Swarovski crystal costumes, some serious voices and Whoopi Goldberg’s approval, it’s a seriously fun way to spend a rainy weekend afternoon. Did somebody say matinee?

Sister Act

The Broadway Theater

1681 Broadway

800.432.7250 for Times and Tickets

