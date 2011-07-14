Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: London, LA, NYC + More!

FRIDAY, JULY 15TH





CHICAGO – Friday kicks off the weekend with a high note as the Pitchfork Music Festival will be garnering in over 40 independent musical artists to the Windy City. Even though a part of me wishes this event was going down in America’s hipster hometown of Williamsburg, you lucky Chicagoans better head to Union Park this weekend to see Battles, James Blake, Cold Cave, Yuck, Toro Y Moi, HEALTH, TV On The Radio and a whole bunch of other amazing indie talents.

Pitchfork Music Festival

Union Park

1501 W Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60607

July 15: 3 PM to 10 PM

July 16 & 17: Noon to 10 PM

LONDON – Garnered as one of the best summer music festivals in the Queen’s capital, Lovebox Festival kicks off on Friday in East London’s Victoria Park. This year’s line up is seriously outstanding-from living legends Blondie to up-and-coming acts like South London’s Katy B, this will be a weekend of epic proportions. I recommend to get your tickets now before they sell out!

Lovebox Festival

Victoria Park

London, UK E9

July 15: 2 PM – 11 PM

July 16: Noon – 11 PM

July 17: Noon – 10:30 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 16TH

LONDON – Named the “Coolest club night” in London by i-D Magazine, Shabba Dabba Da is celebrating their 1-year anniversary as the scene queens of London’s underground club culture. With American-born, London-based Larry Tee, East London staple Buster B and model-slash-nightlife-personality Luke Worrall manning the DJ booth, along with hostess with the mostess Daniel Lismore, Saturday night in Northeast London is going to be cray-cray! Be sure to show up early and don’t forget to RSVP!

Shabba Dabba Da 1st Birthday Celebration

The Baby Bath House

125 Stoke Newington High Street

London, UK N16 0UH

9 PM – 2 AM

RSVP at SHABBADABBADA@GMAIL.COM

LOS ANGELES – If you ever heard anyone say that Los Angeles is more trash than class, make sure you send those negative Nancys over to the Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday night for the ultra hip monthly dance party known as “Fever.” With Dim Mak’s Steven Griffin and friends, these scenesters will have you moving and grooving so hard by the end of the night that you’ll be dripping more than just sweat-you’ll be dripping swag straight out of your pores!

FEVER

Tropicana Bar at the Roosevelet Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

Free entry all night with RSVP: RSVP@socialitestepchild.com



SUNDAY, JULY 17TH

NEW YORK – Our good friends at Falling Whistles are teaming up with the folks over at PROJECT and The Blind Barber for a special pre-PROJECT event for all of you NYC-based showgoers. Starting at 7 PM, show attendees and VIPs can head to the East Village hotspot to enjoy complimentary cocktails and mingle with future Las Vegas travelers. To keep the party going, Falling Whistles et al will hold a special “after party” at the same locale that features a 2-hour open bar from Jack Daniels and Herradura Tequila.

Falling Whistles, PROJECT, and The Blind Barber Present the Pre-PROJECT Party and After Party

The Blind Barber

339 East 10th Street

New York, NY 10009

RSVP for the 7 PM party at marketing@projectshow.com

RSVP for the 10 PM party at blindbarber@fallingwhistles.com