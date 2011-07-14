Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: London, LA, NYC + More!

FRIDAY, JULY 15TH
CHICAGO – Friday kicks off the weekend with a high note as the Pitchfork Music Festival will be garnering in over 40 independent musical artists to the Windy City. Even though a part of me wishes this event was going down in America’s hipster hometown of Williamsburg, you lucky Chicagoans better head to Union Park this weekend to see Battles, James Blake, Cold Cave, Yuck, Toro Y Moi, HEALTH, TV On The Radio and a whole bunch of other amazing indie talents.
Pitchfork Music Festival
Union Park
1501 W Randolph Street
Chicago, IL 60607
July 15: 3 PM to 10 PM
July 16 & 17: Noon to 10 PM
LONDON – Garnered as one of the best summer music festivals in the Queen’s capital, Lovebox Festival kicks off on Friday in East London’s Victoria Park. This year’s line up is seriously outstanding-from living legends Blondie to up-and-coming acts like South London’s Katy B, this will be a weekend of epic proportions. I recommend to get your tickets now before they sell out!
Lovebox Festival
Victoria Park
London, UK E9
July 15: 2 PM – 11 PM
July 16: Noon – 11 PM
July 17: Noon – 10:30 PM
SATURDAY, JULY 16TH
LONDON – Named the “Coolest club night” in London by i-D Magazine, Shabba Dabba Da is celebrating their 1-year anniversary as the scene queens of London’s underground club culture. With American-born, London-based Larry Tee, East London staple Buster B and model-slash-nightlife-personality Luke Worrall manning the DJ booth, along with hostess with the mostess Daniel Lismore, Saturday night in Northeast London is going to be cray-cray! Be sure to show up early and don’t forget to RSVP!
Shabba Dabba Da 1st Birthday Celebration
The Baby Bath House
125 Stoke Newington High Street
London, UK N16 0UH
9 PM – 2 AM
RSVP at SHABBADABBADA@GMAIL.COM
LOS ANGELES – If you ever heard anyone say that Los Angeles is more trash than class, make sure you send those negative Nancys over to the Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday night for the ultra hip monthly dance party known as “Fever.” With Dim Mak’s Steven Griffin and friends, these scenesters will have you moving and grooving so hard by the end of the night that you’ll be dripping more than just sweat-you’ll be dripping swag straight out of your pores!
FEVER
Tropicana Bar at the Roosevelet Hotel
7000 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
Free entry all night with RSVP: RSVP@socialitestepchild.com
SUNDAY, JULY 17TH
NEW YORK – Our good friends at Falling Whistles are teaming up with the folks over at PROJECT and The Blind Barber for a special pre-PROJECT event for all of you NYC-based showgoers. Starting at 7 PM, show attendees and VIPs can head to the East Village hotspot to enjoy complimentary cocktails and mingle with future Las Vegas travelers. To keep the party going, Falling Whistles et al will hold a special “after party” at the same locale that features a 2-hour open bar from Jack Daniels and Herradura Tequila.
Falling Whistles, PROJECT, and The Blind Barber Present the Pre-PROJECT Party and After Party
The Blind Barber
339 East 10th Street
New York, NY 10009
RSVP for the 7 PM party at marketing@projectshow.com
RSVP for the 10 PM party at blindbarber@fallingwhistles.com