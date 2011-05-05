Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: London, Berlin & New York

FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2011



BERLIN: What happens when East London’s avant-garde, underground club kids invade the German capital? It’s safe to assume that it will be a hodge-podge of glitter, androgny, lush colors and lots of bilingual tranniness. London’s Shabba Dabba Da is teaming up with Berlin’s CAMP! collective to throw one of the most fabulous parties in Europe happening this weekend. Come Saturday morning, I predict there will be a lot of hungover kids in East Berlin still sporting last night’s glitter eye shadow.

Shabba Dabba Da is CAMP!

Festsaal Kreuzberg

Thomas Gtz von Aust & Eigk Weber

Skalitzer Str. 130

11:30 PM – 2:30 AM

LONDON: Personal favorite London ‘hood Dalston is kicking off the weekend in solid East End style with help from party collectives Do It! and Snap Crackle & Pop as they bring in headliners MYLO, Villa and O.Children to DJ at the trendy Dalston Superstore. Get there early for free admission and more importantly, to beat the queue that I guarantee will form out on Kingsland High Street.

Do It! and Snap Crackle & Pop Presents: Mylo, Villa and O.Children (DJ Set)

117 Kingsland High Street E8 2PB

London, United Kingdom

9 PM – 4 AM

Free entry before 10:30 PM, 5 after

NEW YORK: With an open vodka bar and JD Samson headlining on the 1’s and 2’s at one of LES’ newest, hottest venues, Friday night at Tammany Hall is going to be one heck of a dance-your-pants-off bonanza! Get ready to dance your work-week blues away and rage into the wee hours of the morning!

POPGUN + Tammany Hall Present JD Samson (DJ Set), with live performances from Jessica 6 and Body Language

Tammany Hall

152 Orchard Street

New York, NY

9 PM to 4 AM

Advance $5 tickets available at www.popgunbooking.com

SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2011

NEW YORK: Forget the British Invasion – this Spring it’s all about the Swedish invasion as Music Doc will be celebrating their 6th year as Sweden’s official music documentary film festival. Last year marked the film festival’s debut in the US with special screenings held in New York and Washington, D.C.. This year, the film festival will once again have special events going on in both East Coast cities, with a special kick-off event in collaboration with Brooklyn-based The Swede Beat Magazine at the Tribeca Grand Hotel this Saturday night. Party tip: Meet a Swede who will teach you how to say “I am a sex machine” in Swedish la the 1998 film Can’t Hardly Wait.



GrandLife Presents: Music Doc Opening Party

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY

10 PM – 4 AM

RSVP: Events@GrandLifeNYC.com



LONDON: If there was ever a party to go to in order to check out the latest sounds emerging from the grimey East London scene, this would the party to hit up this weekend. With a billing that consists of fairly unknown acts like Jam City, TKNY, Eternal Roar and Dux Content, be sure to mosey on over to Dalston hipster favorite night spot Visions to get a healthy heaping of indie electro music.

Going Places

Visions Video Bar

558 Kingsland Road

Dalston, London, UK

10 PM – 1 AM

SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2011

LONDON: Be sure to catch the last day of the Sample Hunters designer sample sale this Sunday. This is the ideal way to indulge in guilt free designer label clothing at up to 90% off the recommended retail price. Some of the brands offered are See by Chloe, J Brand, Vivienne Westwood, Missoni, Rock and Republic, DKNY, French Connection, Hugo Boss, Luella, Armani, Juicy Couture, Dirty English, Twenty8Twelve, Oliver Spencer and many more. This is a perfect way to sober up from the weekend’s debaucheries as well as saving up some extra quid for next Friday’s jaunt to the pub.

Sample Hunters Designer Sample Sale

The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane

London, UK

Friday 11 AM 7 PM

Saturday 11 AM 6 PM

Sunday 11 AM 5 PM





NEW YORK: Sunday is Mother’s Day here in the US. And if your Mother happens to be a bit hipper than your average female parental, may we suggest treating Mommy Dearest to a post-brunch visit to the Met to see the latest “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibit that just debuted this week. Exactly one hundred designs will be on display, with pieces ranging from McQueen’s Central Saint Martins postgraduate collection from 1992 to his final Spring/Summer 2010 collection which includes the famous shimmer-scale one-suit and armadillo heels that are now instantly recognizable thanks to Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance” music video.

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall, 2nd floor

1000 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York

May 4 – July 31, 2011





