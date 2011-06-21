Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Hamptons, LA, NYC + More!

FRIDAY, JUNE 24TH



PARIS – Men’s Fashion Week hits Paris this weekend, and only one Scandinavian designer will be showing this weekend – Denmark’s Henrik Vibskov. This Central St. Martins graduate has some of the most imaginative runway shows out there, so it’s tempting to wonder what one of his after-parties will be like. If I was in Paris this weekend, there would be no doubt that you would find me dancing at Le Tigre come Friday night, wearing an over sized blouse with mini piatas attached. #Truth

Henrik Vibskov Spring/Summer 2012 After Party

Le Tigre

5 Rue Moliere

Paris, France

Midnight to late



NEW YORK – Long days, short nights, warm weather, skippy clothing; it can only mean one thing – MIDSUMMER! As if the Swedes aren’t already frackin’ cute enough, they’ve got a holiday to celebrate the best time of the year. With music provided by The Misshapes and Lyyke Li‘s sister Zara Zachrisson, along with live performances by Binki Shapiro and Adam Green, this is going to be one classy indie-scene fest.

Kanon Organic Vodka Midsummer 2011

The Yard at the Soho Grand Hotel

310 West Broadway

New York, NY 10013

4 PM – 9 PM

RSVP: Kanonvodkany@peoplesrevolution.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 25TH



MONTAUK, NY – StyleCaster is back out at Montauk this Saturday with our friends from MARTINI to celebrate the launch of MARTINI’s Moscato d’Asti it’s seriously the wine of the summer! To get the party poppin’ SC style, we’re heading back to Montauk to kick it poolside at Sole East Resort. We got SOPHOMORE’s Chrissie Miller (daughter to super astrologist Susan Miller) at the event who will be providing us with the perfect summer soundtrack. Of course, we will have cocktails courtesy of MARTINI so no thirst will be left unquenched!

Poolside cocktails with MARTINI and StyleCaster

Sole East Resort

90 2nd House Road

Montauk, NY 11954

12 PM – 4 PM

21+

RSVP: RSVP@StyleCaster.com

LONDON – A brand new dance night is kicking off this Saturday in London with the city’s favorite midweek DJs. White Heat/BITE’s Marcus Harris, Your Mum’s House’s Scott Whippy and BITE/YMH’s Wade Fletcher are joining forces to turn everyone that steps inside The Cornershop Saturday night into weekend warriors. Also, unlike most good parties in the Queen’s Capital, this party will be free all night long! Knuckle tattoos will be highly encouraged.

Boy Vs Girl

The Corner Shop

123 Shoreditch High Street

London, UK

9 PM – 2 AM



SUNDAY, JUNE 26TH



NEW YORK – What’s the perfect way for a Party Girl to end the weekend? Why, lounging in a chic, metropolitan hotel with a classy cocktail and watching the 1995 film Party Girl, of course! Thankfully this weekend the Tribeca Grand Hotel has got us nightlife darlings covered as they’ll be screening the movie at 6 PM sharp. May we suggest coming to the Theatre, located at the hotel’s Church Lounge, wearing your favorite Mary-inspired outfit from the film. Baby doll dresses la Anna Sui will also suffice.

Sunday Night Screening of Party Girl

Church Lounge at Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10013

6 PM



LOS ANGELES – Continuing their Summer Night Series, supersatr DJ Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records is back at Drai’s Hollywood this Sunday with a line up of DJs and drink specials that will be sure to attract all of LA’s scene kids. With Fashen slated to headline the event, you can expect there to be an amazingly eclectic mix of tunes that will be sure to get everyone groovin’ on the dancefloor.

Cannonball Summer Night Series

Drai’s Hollywood at W Hollywood Hotel

6250 Hollywood BLVD

Los Angeles, CA

10 PM – 3 AM

Guestlist: sundays@dimmak.com

Free before Midnight