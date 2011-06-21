Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Hamptons, LA, NYC + More!

FRIDAY, JUNE 24TH
PARIS – Men’s Fashion Week hits Paris this weekend, and only one Scandinavian designer will be showing this weekend – Denmark’s Henrik Vibskov. This Central St. Martins graduate has some of the most imaginative runway shows out there, so it’s tempting to wonder what one of his after-parties will be like. If I was in Paris this weekend, there would be no doubt that you would find me dancing at Le Tigre come Friday night, wearing an over sized blouse with mini piatas attached. #Truth
Henrik Vibskov Spring/Summer 2012 After Party
Le Tigre
5 Rue Moliere
Paris, France
Midnight to late
NEW YORK – Long days, short nights, warm weather, skippy clothing; it can only mean one thing – MIDSUMMER! As if the Swedes aren’t already frackin’ cute enough, they’ve got a holiday to celebrate the best time of the year. With music provided by The Misshapes and Lyyke Li‘s sister Zara Zachrisson, along with live performances by Binki Shapiro and Adam Green, this is going to be one classy indie-scene fest.
Kanon Organic Vodka Midsummer 2011
The Yard at the Soho Grand Hotel
310 West Broadway
New York, NY 10013
4 PM – 9 PM
RSVP: Kanonvodkany@peoplesrevolution.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 25TH
MONTAUK, NY – StyleCaster is back out at Montauk this Saturday with our friends from MARTINI to celebrate the launch of MARTINI’s Moscato d’Asti it’s seriously the wine of the summer! To get the party poppin’ SC style, we’re heading back to Montauk to kick it poolside at Sole East Resort. We got SOPHOMORE’s Chrissie Miller (daughter to super astrologist Susan Miller) at the event who will be providing us with the perfect summer soundtrack. Of course, we will have cocktails courtesy of MARTINI so no thirst will be left unquenched!
Poolside cocktails with MARTINI and StyleCaster
Sole East Resort
90 2nd House Road
Montauk, NY 11954
12 PM – 4 PM
21+
RSVP: RSVP@StyleCaster.com
LONDON – A brand new dance night is kicking off this Saturday in London with the city’s favorite midweek DJs. White Heat/BITE’s Marcus Harris, Your Mum’s House’s Scott Whippy and BITE/YMH’s Wade Fletcher are joining forces to turn everyone that steps inside The Cornershop Saturday night into weekend warriors. Also, unlike most good parties in the Queen’s Capital, this party will be free all night long! Knuckle tattoos will be highly encouraged.
Boy Vs Girl
The Corner Shop
123 Shoreditch High Street
London, UK
9 PM – 2 AM
SUNDAY, JUNE 26TH
NEW YORK – What’s the perfect way for a Party Girl to end the weekend? Why, lounging in a chic, metropolitan hotel with a classy cocktail and watching the 1995 film Party Girl, of course! Thankfully this weekend the Tribeca Grand Hotel has got us nightlife darlings covered as they’ll be screening the movie at 6 PM sharp. May we suggest coming to the Theatre, located at the hotel’s Church Lounge, wearing your favorite Mary-inspired outfit from the film. Baby doll dresses la Anna Sui will also suffice.
Sunday Night Screening of Party Girl
Church Lounge at Tribeca Grand Hotel
2 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10013
6 PM
LOS ANGELES – Continuing their Summer Night Series, supersatr DJ Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records is back at Drai’s Hollywood this Sunday with a line up of DJs and drink specials that will be sure to attract all of LA’s scene kids. With Fashen slated to headline the event, you can expect there to be an amazingly eclectic mix of tunes that will be sure to get everyone groovin’ on the dancefloor.
Cannonball Summer Night Series
Drai’s Hollywood at W Hollywood Hotel
6250 Hollywood BLVD
Los Angeles, CA
10 PM – 3 AM
Guestlist: sundays@dimmak.com
Free before Midnight