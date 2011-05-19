Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Bite-Sized Edition

FRIDAY, MAY 21, 2011



NEW YORK: Come check out the last day of WANT Agency’s sample sale featuring Swedish denim brands Acne, Nudie Jeans Co and Filippa K. Good luck (or “lycka till” in Swedish) in trying to find some sweet clothing scores!

WANT Agency Sample Sale

60 Grand St.

New York, NY

Friday: 11 AM – 8 PM

SATURDAY, MAY 21, 2011

LOS ANGELES: This Saturday is the debut of a brand new monthly dance night called “Fever” at the legendary Roosevelt Hotel. Expect a fashionable and wordly crowd of characters and whole lot of house music to vibe out to. With the a few of the folks at Dim Mak behind this party, you never know who might be stopping by that (oh, what’s up Steve Aoki?!)

FEVER

7000 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

10 PM – 2 AM

SUNDAY, MAY 22, 2011

BOSTON: Celebrate the new Newbury St. store opening of our favorite buy-sell-trade shop in Boston this Sunday at Great Scott in Allston. It’s also Morrisey’s birthday that same night, so expect to hear a lot of jams that evening from the Smith’s former frontman courtesy of the Rescue crew.

Rescue Grand Opening Party

Great Scott

1222 Commonwealth Avenue

Allston, MA

10 pm – 2 PM

Tickets: $8

18+

