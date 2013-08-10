15 Modern Party Dresses For Every Kind of Girl (All Under $100!)

At long last, it’s finally Saturday, which means you’re probably spending more than your fair share of time figuring out what to wear out tonight. A go-to mini skirt or your favorite pair of jeans are obvious standbys, but sometimes a girl needs an upgrade.

Enter the modern party dress, which—when worn correctly—can look chic, festive, and totally unique. However, the wide world of party dresses can be an intimidating one to navigate—you don’t want to go too short or be too sparkly, but a little bit of skin and flounce are definitely warranted to really stand out.

We’ve compiled 15 modern party dresses (all under $100) that are appropriate for every type of girl, from the super-ladylike to the ultra-bold. Click through the gallery above and star shopping. Next Saturday night is only seven days away!