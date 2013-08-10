StyleCaster
15 Modern Party Dresses For Every Kind of Girl (All Under $100!)

Meghan Blalock
At long last, it’s finally Saturday, which means you’re probably spending more than your fair share of time figuring out what to wear out tonight. A go-to mini skirt or your favorite pair of jeans are obvious standbys, but sometimes a girl needs an upgrade.

MORE: The 5 Dresses Every Girl Needs in Her Closet 

Enter the modern party dress, which—when worn correctly—can look chic, festive, and totally unique. However, the wide world of party dresses can be an intimidating one to navigate—you don’t want to go too short or be too sparkly, but a little bit of skin and flounce are definitely warranted to really stand out.

MORE: 15 Printed Dresses That Will Get You Noticed

We’ve compiled 15 modern party dresses (all under $100) that are appropriate for every type of girl, from the super-ladylike to the ultra-bold. Click through the gallery above and star shopping. Next Saturday night is only seven days away!

For The Slightly Avant-Garde

 Blue Ruffle Dress, $75; at Pixie Market

For The Bold

Norma Kamali Turtleneck Dress, $100; at Opening Ceremony

For The Demure

Jacquard Dress With Cut Out Back, $60; at Zara

For The Minimalist

T by Alexander Wang Jersey Mini Dress, $99; at The Outnet

For The Geomety Lover

Izzy Cut Out Side Dress, $40; at Boohoo

For The Easygoing Gal

BB Dakota Cut Out Back Shift, $78; at Shopbop

For The Playful Print-Lover

T-Bags Asymmetric Jersey Dress, $95; at The Outnet

For The Show-Woman

Ribbed Bandage Dress, $96; at Topshop

For The Classically Chic

Little Black Dress, $70; at Zara

For The S&M-Inspired

Dark Ways Dress, $68; at Nasty Gal

For the Boho Gal

Sparkle & Fade Chiffon Swing Dress, $39; at Urban Outfitters

For The Leopard Lover

Animal Print Sequins Dress, $35; at Mango

For The True Lady

Coral Lace Hem Pleat Dress, $89; at Dorothy Perkins

For The Tribal Lover

Aztec Mini, $89; at Piperlime

