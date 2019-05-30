45 Dresses to Wear to Your Birthday Party, Because You Deserve to Be the Hottest One There

Scroll To See More Images

It’s your party, and you’ll look hot AF if you want to. Everyone should, obviously, be the star of their own birthday party, and typically that comes with a show-stopping gem of an ensemble to help seal the deal. Finding the perfect birthday party dress is a task to be taken very seriously—but not so seriously that you don’t have fun, ya know? Whether your birthday festivities are spent at a hip restaurant, your BFFs apartment or the coolest bar in town, you want to look like the birthday queen you are. Your outfit should scream, “It’s my birthday and I look incredible!” Otherwise, it’s just another night on the town, and not a ~national holiday~ like your birthday is supposed to be.

Look, I know my gemini nature is really showing here, but if you can’t wear an incredibly cute party dress to celebrate your birthday, when can you? Birthdays are sacred, and you should be able to ooze confidence and style while celebrating yourself being born. I’m not telling you to ask your friends to dress a little bit uglier than usual so that you truly shine (Although honestly, go for it if you want. Big dick energy right there.), but I am saying you should party in a dress that makes you glad you’re alive. You deserve to look so damn good on your birthday.

Once you’ve accepted the fact that you are worthy of being the hottest one in the room on your birthday, the next step is actually picking a party dress. I’ve done most of the work for you and compiled a list of 45 different (but all totally cute) dresses sure to look good on any birthday babe. The hardest part is choosing which one to wear on your special day. Birthdays only come once a year, so we might as well make ’em damn special.

1. Ruffled Floral Maxi Dress, $139 at & Other Stories

You’d stun in this little floral maxi.

2. It’s Necessary Tunic Dress, $138 at Free People

Keepin’ it street style cool.

3. Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $89.95 at Eloquii

I could never say no to a mustard dress.

4. Villa Middi Dress, $198 at Free People

Very into this zebra print look.

5. Stateside T-Shirt Dress, $108 at Anthropologie

Simple, but oh-so-sexy.

6. DESIGN Chainmail Mini Dress, $60 at ASOS

Hey there, sexy.

7. DESIGN Cami Swing Dress, $35 at ASOS

A classic black frock is always a sound option.

8. Love Ya Mini Dress, $158 at Free People

Perfect for a birthday brunch situation.

9. Nikki Gingham Dress, $178 at Anthropologie

Add an on-trend tiny bag, and you’re set, baby.

10. Floral Handkerchief Wrap Midi Dress, $99 at & Other Stories

This dress has just the right amount of frill.

11. COLLUSION Cami Mini Dress, $24 at ASOS

Add some neon to this ensemble, and you’re the coolest one on the block.

12. WHITE Gathered Neck Dress, $135 at ASOS

Alternatively, just go full neon in this dress.

13. Koko & K Mustard Mini Dress, $32 at ASOS

The twist front detail just makes this dress impeccable.

14. Striped Cotton Linen Maxi Dress, $99 at & Other Stories

Summer stripes all day.

15. Corey Lynn Calter Clare Linen Dress, $194 at Anthropologie

OK, this dress is so fun and colorful. I. Love. It.

16. UO Belrose Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Spend your birthday in this dress, and you’ll be red hot.

17. Sadie Tunic, $68 at Free People

This dress is the perfect excuse to don some wild accessories.

18. Ohh La La Midi Dress, $138 at Free People

All the florals, please.

19. Like a Lady Mini Dress, $58 at Free People

This burnt sienna color is to die for.

20. Sequin Mini Dress, $59.90 at Zara

Because sometimes you just need a little sparkle.

21. Mixed Print Wrap Dress, $89.95 at Eloquii

Contrasting polka dots? Um, OMG.

22. Fashion Union High Halter Midi Dress, $56 at ASOS

You’ll want to wear this on your birthday and then every day after.

23. DESIGN Mini Swing Dress, $45 at ASOS

This dress is like boho meets Victorian, and I’m into it.

24. UO Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Summer vibes all day every day.

25. Flowy Printed Dress, $89.90 at Zara

This dress is perfect for your birthday party and your next vacation.

26. Leopard Print Dress, $79 at Addition Elle

Get a little wild on your birthday.

27. UO Imani Linen Tulip Mini Dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

The little buttons on the side!

28. UO Sabrina Gauze Smocked Mini Dress, $34 at Urban Outfitters

You’d probably find yourself looking for excuses to wear this every day.

29. High-Low Faux Wrap Dress, $89 at Addition Elle

This dress is dramatic in all the right ways.

30. Sanctuary Leopard Wrap Dress, $130 at Anthropologie

More animal print, because it’s on-trend and you can never have enough.

31. Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $89 at & Other Stories

Yes to those puffy sleeves.

32. Anais Tunic Dress, $98 at Anthropologie

You’re sure to stand out in this bright orange frock.

33. UO Peek-a-Boo Crochet Mini Dress, $54 at Urban Outfitters

The crochet trend is still going strong, babes.

34. UO Hanna Scalloped Babydoll Mini Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

This dress is easy to dress up or down for any occasion.

35. Floral Print Dress, $49.90 at Zara

The Secret Garden, but make it a dress.

36. DESIGN Gingham Sundress, $60 at ASOS

Gingham is a summer staple.

37. Sunny Striped Maxi Dress, $238 at Anthropologie

I feel like someone created this dress just for me. That’s how obsessed with it I am.

38. Flounce London Wrap Front Dress, $79 at ASOS

We love a bold dress.

39. Betsey Johnson Halter Midi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

The ’90s will never die—and I’m not mad about it.

40. Wild Honey Tie Shoulder Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

Tie sleeves! Yes!

41. Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $129.95 at Eloquii

Snake print is huge this summer, so jump on that trend.

42. Under the Moonlight Maxi Dress, $148 at Free People

So easy and breezy—and effortlessly cool.

43. Farm Rio Verbena Midi Dress, $198 at Anthropologie

Did you notice the tassels on the straps of this dress, because OMG.

44. DESIGN Skater Dress, $40 at ASOS

I’m loving this mixture of animal print and floral right now.

45. UO Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress, $34 at Urban Outfitters

If a bouquet of flowers suddenly turned into the prettiest sunset you’ve ever seen.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.