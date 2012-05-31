Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party: Watch S Club 7’s Ridiculous Reunion [Video]

I am a complete pop music junkie. To this day, I bump Top 40 hits while the rest of my peers are listening to some weird crappy electronic music in some dirty Brooklyn warehouse.

Sorry, I guess I’m just trying to relate everything back to last Sunday’s unbelievable episode of Girls. Basically what I’m saying here is that it should come as no surprise that I am a total boy band/girl band freak, and the only thing stopping me from posting an amazing picture of myself pressed up against an Aaron Carter poster is human decency.

Anyway, a few months ago, we reported that beloved British super-group S Club 7 would be returning to the spotlight with a series of gigs this summer. And depending on how the concerts were received by fans, they weren’t opposed to recording some new music or releasing a greatest hits CD. (Side note: if they release new music, I hope they make it so it’s only available to listen to on a Sony Walkman.)

Well kids, you can exhale because the boys (and girls) are back in town. Watch their epic first show below. (Okay, so it kind of sucks, but it’s still fine holiday fun.)

[Photo source: Universal Records]