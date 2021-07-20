TikTok Has Me Simping Over An $8 Cowboy Hat From Party City

Scroll To See More Images

My friends and I have one another saved in our phones with specific emojis tied to our personalities. For over a year now, mine has been the smiley face wearing a cowboy hat. I’m not a cowboy, nor do I really wear a ton of hats, but the emoji is symbolic of a goofy energy that I can’t quite explain but totally relate to. And now that cowboy hats are actually coming back in style, it looks like my emoji of choice was a pretty good pick.

Now, before you think you need to book a flight to Tennessee to snag some cowboy boots and a fancy hat, know that TikTok has already discovered the most affordable option for living out your cowboy dreams. The Black Burlap Cowboy Hat from Party City (yes, Party City) is only eight bucks, available in Black, Pink, White, Red and Navy.

Pretty much every time I open my For You Page and see a girl doing a ‘fit check, she begins along the lines of “OK, so I got the Party City cowboy hat…” After seeing so many videos showing off this silly hat, I decided I had to buy it for myself. I mean, it’s less than $10, so why the heck not?

Fast-forward a few weeks and I’m deep in my cowboy aesthetic obsession. Seriously—where has this hat been all my life?! I wear it to the beach to keep my face shielded from the sun, then around New York City to hide my humidity-induced bad hair days. It makes even the simplest ‘fits feel more styled, not to mention it gives my overall look a more playful feel.

That said, I don’t plan to be one-and-done when it comes to my Party City cowboy hat. I want more fun and affordable hat options! I can’t be the most fashionable girl in the Wild, Wild West with just one hat, now can I?

Below, check out a smattering of must-have cowboy hats just as good as the first to go viral—if not better. Then, meet me at the ranch to saddle up. Can I get a yeehaw?

Outback Toyo Cowboy Hat in Black

For another classic black cowboy hat option, this one from Top Headwear is a safe bet.

Outback Toyo Cowboy Hat in Mint

That said, I’m personally a fan of the lime green colorway for making a statement.

Outback Toyo Cowboy Hat in Pink

OK OK, once more for this hat. The bubblegum pink is just too good to pass up!

Raffia Straw Outback Style Cowboy Hat

I’m weirdly into the fact that this one has a chin cord. Like, this is so practical?

Cowboy Hat with Heart Concho in Turquoise

If you’re buying your hat for the IG photo opp, this one with its little wooden heart emblem is too cute to pass up.

Straw Cowboy Hat with Vegan Leather Band & Beads

An ivory cowboy hat like this one is perfect if you’re a beachy cowboy (A.K.A. you want to wear your hat with a bikini).

Light Up Country Western Hat

I’m sorry, but this pink cowboy hat has a sequin trim, a tiara and it lights up. Can we fast-forward to my birthday, please?