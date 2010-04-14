Party for a Cause – Uma Thurman and Tory Burch Support First Ever Turnaround for Children Fête

Images from patrickmcmullan.com

It may have only been its inaugural event, but Turnaround for Children, a charity intent on transforming troubled public schools, debuted with a full flock of high profile celebs at the Plaza Hotel in NYC last night. Surely, the organization’s host committee had something to do with it. Naomi Watts, Mary Louise Parker, Brooke Shields, Emily Mortimer and Uma Thurman are all on board. Plus, the latter two made a red carpet appearance to support the charity’s fte and auction (translation: not exactly the shabby invite).

Otherwise the stylish set was on hand too, including Tory Burch, who was also one of the evening’s chairs. “Education is the answer to everything in my opinion I was raised with that,” the designer told us. “When you’re dealing with schools that don’t have the opportunities that other schools have, it’s crucial to really help where we can.”

Burch wasn’t the only recognizable fashion face that believed in the charity. Uptowners like Cristina Greevan Cuomo (wife of Chris Cuomo of Good Morning America) and PR maven Alison Brod attended, and the downtown crowd had Jen Brill as a representative. If the scene wasn’t enough then there was plenty of enticement when it came to the auction fundraiser. Prizes like a covetable ticket to a Chanel Couture show were up on the block.



