Parsons Honors Calvin Klein

Eva Mendes, the face of Calvin Klein Underwear and Secret Obsession, was among other fashion loving party people at the Parsons’s Fashion Benefit honoring Calvin Klein, Tom Murry, and Francisco Costa in NYC last night. Wearing an eggplant sequin dress from the Fall 2009 collection, Mendes accompanied Calvin Klein creative director (and rumored National Design Award recipient) Francisco Costa.

Regularly seen in Calvin Klein, Helena Christensen was also in attendance wearing a blue and yellow Marc Jacobs dress from the Spring 09 runway. Is it just us or has Christensen been on a going out rampage lately? Not that we’re complaining, we love a reminder of the early 90s and of that Chris Isaac video she was in, Wicked Game, hottest video ever.

For some reason, seeing Eva Mendes on the red carpet is making us even more excited for the Met Gala next week. Are you excited?