Are These 25 Parsons Students The Future Of Fashion?

Last week, New York City’s esteemed Parsons School of Design hosted their annual Fashion Benefit gala to honor entrereneur philanthropist Sheila C. Johnson and Parsons alumna Donna Karan, as well as hosting a runway show featuring the top student collections from the school.

With folks like Narciso Rodriguez and Opening Ceremony/Kenzo‘s Carol Lim and Humberto Leon in attendance, this night was definitely a prime opportunity for future designers to get their foot in the door in this competitive industry, thanks to this benefit’s mega-catwalk production. Luckily for us, we managed to get our hands on photos from the night’s grand runway show that boasted more than 50 looks from over 20 different designers.

Making it into the catwalk’s line-up included three students, who were each deemed as Designers of the Year by Simon Collins, dean of the school of fashion at Parsons, and Sheila Johnson, Parsons board chair. The Women’s Wear Designer of the Year title went to Jin Kay, 25, from Seoul, South Korea; Menswear Designer of the Year was Christy Jeehyun Lee, 25, from San Francisco; and the Children’s Wear Designer of the Year nod went to Giuliana Raggiani, 22, from Boston.

As you can see in the photos in the gallery above, this crop of fashion fledglings offered a grab bag of both new and old ideas and concepts, ranging from timeless, classic colors and silhouettes, to modern, out-of-the-box forms and fits. With clothing items made to make kids look like they were born and raised on the too-cool-for-school streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to dresses look like they’ve been stolen from an avant-garde ballet production.

Check out all the different designs from the 25 Parsons students that have managed to grab our attention, and let us know how you feel about the designs by leaving a comment down below.