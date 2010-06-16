Parsons Fashion Designers Get A Shot At The Big Time Through Debut NYC

Dbut NYC on Mulberry Street

With established luxury brands shuttering (see: Phi, Jasmine di Milo) it’s a daunting time for a new designer angling to break into the shaky market.

We stopped by Dbut NYC last night where a veritable fairy godmother with an eye for fashion potential, owner Lisa Weiss, hosted the third annual Parsons the New School for Design senior class trunk show. “New designers actually get a taste for retail and an understanding of the process of dealing with buyers,” Weiss explained of the event. (Plus the free champers and packed space gave the 10 students a preview of fashion ftes to come.) But it’s not charity work, each of the design disciples showcased in the gallery-inspired atmosphere gets one week at Dbut to acheive that much-coveted buzz.

Purveyor of exotic handbags and accessories Sang A Im-Propp co-hosted the party meets trunk show. Having established her successful Sang A line in 2006, the pretty designer knows first-hand starting something new. “I really had to do my own thing from scratch when I started. You have to know the right market and the right people and it’s something you’re not really taught in school,” Im-Propp told us.

“So this is amazing to have this kind of exposure, to find out how to do it, and what’s going on in the industry,” the petite designer continued.



Lisa Weiss, Dbut owner and designer Sang A Im-Propp

Being a good fairy godmother, Weiss didn’t want to pick favorites out of the roster of young talents including Eileen Choi, Kevin Joo Hwang, Haesu Kwon, Yujin Kwon, Nicole Mobasser, Niloufar Mozafari, Dilys Poon, Laura Siegel, Gilda Su and Catherine Wong, but we’re not so kind.

We’re loving the utilitarian palette of Kevin Joo Hwang and the tough leather clutch with earthy wooden handle by Eileen Choi. Check out more party pics and wares below and let us know which new designer you like!



Super soft cashmere sweater by Haesu Kwon



Dress by Kevin Joo Hwang



Handbags by Eileen Choi



Pieces by Kevin Joo Hwang

All photos courtesy of Dbut

Related:

Twice As Nice: Op Taps ‘Glee’ Stars Again

Best Bets: Retro Spitfire Sunglasses For Only $46!