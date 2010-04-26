Parsons 2010 Fashion Show Showcases the Next Bright Design Talents

Design by Niloufar Mozafari, Parsons Womenswear Designer of the Year. All photos Dan Lecca

At last year’s CFDA Awards, four out of ten of the awards got doled out to Parsons grads. If that’s not an indication as to who holds the keys to fashion’s future power players, then we’re not sure what is. And for this year’s crop of talented young designers at the 113-year old design school, yesterday’s Parsons 2010 Fashion senior show marked a day that could very well catapult them into their professional careers. With Parson’s alums Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler and Alexander Wang to look up to, the likelihood of that dream isn’t so far off after all.

Thirty-five out of the senior class’ 200 design students showcased their best designs on the runway set up down at Chelsea Piers yesterday. The openers of the show three doll-faced toddlers dressed in furry sustainable designs appropriate for an Alaskan adventure were immediate crowd pleasers. But if the rest of the students’ designs that stepped onto the runway weren’t quite as cutesy, they offered more in the way of construction and design.



Childrenswear design by Jennie Han.



Menswear design by Daye Song.

Highlights included tactile, chunky knits with cut-out detailing in the back, a layered brick print men’s sweater which we’d easily wear unisex, Balmain-esque brocade pants, furry Nutcracker-inspired toppers, and an ethereal ombre cloud print coat that could transition well between seasons.

Taylor Forrest, one of the talented 35 to be chosen, sent out a collection inspired by punk rock Africa (who knew?) and the 1920s. “I wanted everything to be a little absurd and delicate,” she told us backstage post-show.



Womenswear design by Taylor Forrest.



Womenswear design by Mary Chin.

To get that coveted spot at the event, at which Barneys’ Fashion Director Julie Gilhart was the guest speaker, Forrest had to go through one week of presentations to top people in the industry like Linda Fargo, who took part in narrowing down the selection of final candidates. The ultimate goal: to be named Parsons Designer of the Year, which was announced last night at a black-tie gala honoring Vera Wang and Dr. William K. Fung, Group Managing Director of Li & Fung Limited.

This year’s winners of the coveted awards went to Niloufar Mozafari for Womenswear Designer of the Year, Dylan Taverner for Menswear Designer of the Year, and Susan Kay for Childrenswear Designer of the Year. While we’re tempted to say the lucky three have it made from here on out, it seems that luck has little to do with it. As Simon Collins, the school’s Dean of Fashion, put it: “Three nights without sleep a week has been considered normal in their senior year.” Okay, so the hard work and insomnia may have had something to do with it perfect training for sleepless fashion weeks to come.



Childrenswear design by Susan Kay.



Womenswear design by Paula Cheng.



Womenswear design by Maria Robla.



Womenswear design by Julie Houts.