Parlor Showroom Two Year B-Day Bash: Party Snaps

Amidst the snowy trenches deep in SoHo last week, Parlor Showroom celebrated their 24-month birthday at their downtown HQ with some of the showroom’s closest (and chicest) friends. The soiree included an installation from Aux Armes, a design group that has worked on window displays and interior structures for many luxury brands, including Diane Von Furstenberg, Steven Alan, Jill Stuart, Valentino and Barneys New York.

New York-based indie band Soft performed a few songs during the evening as well, which most of the fashionably eclectic crowd seemed to enjoy. Model Coca Rocha was slated to DJ the event but her flight back to New York was delayed. Or maybe she was just trying to enjoy the warm weather in Haiti for as long as possible? Either way, the two fill-in DJs did quite an excellent job, and even seemed to love my song requests for some Billy Idol and Duran Duran.

To see how the folks at Parlor Showroom throw a well executed shin dig, peak at the photos in the gallery above!

