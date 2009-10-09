Parker Posey: Superman Star Joins Cast of Highland Park

Parker Posey is one of our favorite quirky girl comedians. She always shows up in the right movies in the right roles. Remember her turn as the hopelessly OCD dog lover in Best in Show? She has also been receiving a lot of attention for her more mainstream roles, like Kitty Kowalski in Superman Returns opposite Kevin Spacey as Lex Luthor.

Most recently, the actress has signed on to star in Highland Park, a dark comedy about high school teachers in the struggling neighborhood. The story focuses on a teacher who wins the lottery and uses the money to restore the local library and bring up the community.

Posey plays Shirley Paine, the mayor of Highland Park. The movie will also star Danny Glover.

Director Andrew Meieran has some very real world ambitions for the film as well. He plans to help reopen Highland Park’s McGregor Library, which was shut down in 2002 due to poor funding. While filming Highland Park, Meieran will simultaneously film a documentary about the neighborhood’s history and the reopening of the library.