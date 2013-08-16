Parker Gets A New Vibe: Sleek And Sexy Looks For Fall 2013

Even though it’s still summer, we’re already excited about the upcoming fall collections. High temperatures can’t stop us from thinking about sleek leather trimmed coats, crisp jackets, and moody hues.

We’re excited to offer you an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming collection from the Manhattan-based design team at Parker. Recently shot by Federico Peltretti and starring Anastastia Eremenko, the Fall/Holiday 2013 collection offers a chic and edgy departure from previously softer, more feminine collections from the brand.

The line ranges from a variety of sultry cocktail dresses in shimmering beige, graphic lace, and bold optic patterns to slick menswear inspired suiting, tough girl bomber jackets, and sharp winter coats. Each look offers a multitude of options, from day to night and work to play. Rounded out with gold baubles from MF Jewelry and perfectly mussed hair and makeup by Jennifer Fleming, these photos have us ready for fall. We may change our minds about that come October … but at least we’ll be looking hot.

