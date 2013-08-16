StyleCaster
Parker Gets A New Vibe: Sleek And Sexy Looks For Fall 2013

Even though it’s still summer, we’re already excited about the upcoming fall collections. High temperatures can’t stop us from thinking about sleek leather trimmed coats, crisp jackets, and moody hues.

We’re excited to offer you an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming collection from the Manhattan-based design team at Parker. Recently shot by Federico Peltretti and starring Anastastia Eremenko, the Fall/Holiday 2013 collection offers a chic and edgy departure from previously softer, more feminine collections from the brand.

The line ranges from a variety of sultry cocktail dresses in shimmering beige, graphic lace, and bold optic patterns to slick menswear inspired suiting, tough girl bomber jackets, and sharp winter coats. Each look offers a multitude of options, from day to night and work to play. Rounded out with gold baubles from MF Jewelry and perfectly mussed hair and makeup by Jennifer Fleming, these photos have us ready for fall. We may change our minds about that come October … but at least we’ll be looking hot.

For more information on our relationship with Parker: cmp.ly/3

Kiley Dress in Everglade; $297; at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Lydia Dress; $286; at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Serena Dress in Crème; $385; available in September at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Amanda Dress in Crème; $297; available in Black and Marine at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Blanche Dress; $396; available in September at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Malia Blouse; $209; available in September at parkerny.com

Devlin Pants; $198; available at select Intermix stores

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Holly Jacket; $440; at parkerny.com

Brenda Blouse; $198; available in September at parkerny.com 

Globe Pant; $253; at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Sorrel Sweater; $176; available in November at parkerny.com

Holly Jacket; $440; at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Maverick Jacket; $319; available in September at shopbop.com

Bryce Blouse; $198; available in September at parkerny.com

Billie Skirt; $209; at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Cocoon Coat; $572; available in September at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Bryce Blouse; $198; available in September at parkerny.com 

Devlin Pant; $198; available in September at parkerny.com 

Tuc Jacket; $330; available in September at parkerny.com 

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Tia Dress; $308; available in November at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Dima Top; $286; available in November at parkerny.com

Gabby Pant; $242; available in November at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

Chamberlain Dress; $352; available in November at parkerny.com

Photo: Federico Peltretti/Federico Peltretti

