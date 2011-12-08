Park & Bond Teams Up With GQ To Launch Epic Menswear Pop-Up

What do you call it when Chace Crawford, Nick Wooster, and other menswear heavyweights sip prosecco in the same room together? The Park & Bond x GQ Magazine pop-up store on 14th Street of course. Last night the who’s-who in menswear came out to celebrate one of our favorite e-commerce sites. The full priced brother site to Gilt is known for keeping us guyswell dressed gentleman both on the street and in the office.

It was quite the event, but that goes without saying — if you know GQ you already know it’s going to be good. As I wiggled my way around the room trying not to step on anyone’s double monk strap shoes I couldn’t help but do some window shopping. Brands like Jack Spade, Vince, and other ‘GQ Selects’ were in attendance and my credit card debt was climbing.

Ladies, head down to 414 West 14th Street between 9th Avenue and Washington and pick up some great gifts for your man. Gents, go down right now and revamp your wardrobe for the new year!