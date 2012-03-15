Parisian Label Kitsuné Is Opening A Maison In New York Next Month

Transatlantic hipsters rejoice! Über cool French clothing and music label Maison Kitsuné will finally have a place to call home in New York City starting next month, at the brand new NoMad Hotel that is opening up literally around the corner from our very own StyleCaster office.

The 1,000 square-foot space inside the hotel will be Kitsuné’s New York flagship location, which will help broaden the label’s international reach that already includes cities like London, Tokyo and their hometown of Paris.

“Conceived as an engaging experience in fashion, music, design and lifestyle, Maison Kitsuné New York will present a unique retail experience in a forward-thinking and lively space,” states the lifestyle label’s website. “The highly anticipated NoMad Hotel at Broadway and 28th will provide a luxurious and modern locale for the 1,000 sq foot store, a cultural cornerstone in one of the city’s most dynamic creative hubs – the up and coming NoMad District (NOrth of MADison Square Park).”

And if you’re wondering why Kitsuné is opening up shop at the NoMad instead of, say, a more Franco-friendly location like The Standard, it might just have to do with the fact that this brand new hotel will have room interiors designed by fellow Frenchie Jacques Garcia, who sought inspiration from “a photograph of an apartment in Paris where he lived in his 20s,” according to T Magazine.

With the Ace Hotel that’s home to an Opening Ceremony boutique and The Breslin restaurant just literally down the street from the soon-to-be NoMad Hotel, we’re starting to feel that the “NoMad” hood is going to be quite the hotspot this summer, and we’re lucky to be right in the center of it all!

[via Meets Obsession & Kitsuné Journal]