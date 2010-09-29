Paris Fashion Week: What the Editors are Wearing

In addition to the many hotly anticipated shows about to kick off at Paris fashion week, were equally curious to see what the fashion insiders in attendance are going to be wearing off the runways. Writer Chris Frey of The Inside Source caught up with a few editors from publications ranging from Lucky to InStyle to Glamour to get a preview of what made it into their suitcases, and found there were a few trends to emerge from the group: long vest coats, cross-body chain handle bags, wedges, and embellished hobo bags.

Fashion Market Editor Dana Avidan of InStyle taps into many of the aforementioned pieces, citing her See by Chloe wedge lace up booties, a military vest coat by Veda, and Olivia Harris zippered hobo bag among her cant-live-without-them arsenal.

Meanwhile, Luckys Accessories Director, Julia Kalachnikoff, is going heavy on the small, cross-body chain handled bags. Shes packing at least three of them, all of which she admitted are too tiny for real deal life in New York. A tweed Chanel, Jerome Dreyfuss blue leather mini saddle bag, and a pink leather zippered Rebecca Taylor number. In terms of flats, shes less inclined to splurge, favoring more moderately priced flats and boots by Sam Edelman and Stuart Weitzman to wear with Isabel Marant dresses.

Susan Cernak, Glamour.coms executive editor, is going for more of a sporty-luxe vibe, mixing J. Crew button downs and H&M jeans with ladylike Louboutins in velvet and a Marni trench coat, and finished off with the vintage Coach bags shes been collecting. The 90s old school, simple styles look amazingly fresh and modern this season, she says.

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Chris Frey authored this article in its original form.