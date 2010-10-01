Paris Fashion Week Trend Alert: Futuristic Royalty

Picture Carla Bruni teleported to the year 2080, and you have a glimpse into what the Paris runways of Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester, Gareth Pugh and more have envisioned for Spring 2011. This isn’t the futurism gone mod of the past, it’s a minimal meets refined meets elegant yet structural turn of fashion in sparse colors and bad-ass shapes. Think less Judy Jetson more Queen Amidala goes high fashion and you’re halfway there. For the rest, click through the slide show above that’s all Paris no coquettes allowed.