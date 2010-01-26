Paris Fashion Week: Today’s Celebrity Round-Up from Haute Couture

Celebrities grace the front row at our favorite Paris Haute Couture runway shows. Check out the latest updates on the privileged guests at Chanel Couture, Giorgio Armani Priv, and Christian Dior. You wont be disappointed at the list of notables who were spotted getting their couture fix; attendees included Tavi Gevinson of Style Rookie, Kylie Minogue, Anne Hathaway, Alexa Chung, and Kanye West among others.

At Chanel Couture:



Amber Rose, Kanye West, and Claudia Schiffer (above):

Claudia Schiffer snaps a portrait of Kanye West and Amber Rose before the highly anticipated showing of Karl Lagerfelds version of Chanel Couture.

Karl Lagerfeld and Charlotte Gainsbourg:



Despite this Anglo-French actress/singer/songwriters stage fright, Charlotte Gainsbourg announced some news to be excited about. Shell be pushing full steam ahead with a tour that will kick off her music career in either March or April of 2010, while Karl Lagerfeld looks like his iconic self posing for a picture before the show.

Alexa Chung:



After the cancellation of her MTV talk show, Alexa Chung mentioned that shes already in talks with different channels.” Meanwhile, the former model looked stunning in Chanel, as always.

Anna Mouglalis and Clmence Posy:



At the Chanel show, Anna Mouglalis commented that she will be filming her second major movie alongside director Samuel Benchetrit. The film will star French actor Jos Garcia with a plotline that follows a family who must pretend to belong to the mafia for a documentarys sake. I think its going to be hilarious, Mouglalis said.

At Giorgio Armani Priv:

Tina Turner and Giorgio Armani:



Tina Turner comments on her personal style on and off stage while Giorgio Armani grins for the camera.

Olga Kurylenko:



Olga Kurylenko, former Bond girl, mentions her role in the upcoming historical drama, Centurion, while front row and center at Armani Priv.

Anne Hathaway:



Anne Hathaway was practically drooling over the new Armani Priv collection as the models galavanted down the runway. Armani is what you wear when you want to feel a little more protected by your dress.

Elsa Pataky and Marie Ange Casta:



Marie Ange Casta, sister of supermodel Laetitia Casta, and Spanish actress Elsa Pataky sat side by side demurely observing the collection with delight.

At Christian Dior:

Kylie Minogue:



Singer Kylie Minogue gasped at John Gallianos collection for Christian Dior Haute Couture that took place at Diors headquarters in Paris.

Pierre Cardin and John Galliano:



Dior veteran Pierre Cardin, posing next to the house’s designer plans to celebrate the 60thanniversary of his label, but first takes a breather in order to view the couture masterpieces that glided down the catwalk.

Maggie Cheung:



Chinese actress, Maggie Cheung, joins in on the soiree in Paris while front row at Christian Dior.

Paz Vega:



Paz Vega took a break from filming her latest movie, Flower of Evil, to catch the Christian Dior show. In the film, Vega plays a hairdresser married to a 70s-era gangster.

Nora Arnezeder:



Nora Arnezeder, who you might have seen in the newest ad campaign for Guerlains Idylle perfume, visits the house of Dior for the show and mentions that she has an upcoming album in the works. But not to worry – she wont be ditching her acting career for music anytime soon.

Tavi Gevinson:



Backstage and front row, our favorite pre-teen blogger Tavi Gevinson of Style Rookie shows up in her signature eclectic sartorial choices. Notice the colored hair (not to mention the huge pink bow); were guessing that her inspiration came from a mix of some of the latest runway shows.

More News We Love:

Paris Fashion Week: Men’s Shows Round-Up

Chanel Haute Couture: First Images!

Dior Haute Couture: First Images!