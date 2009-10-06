Paris Fashion Week Celebrity Sightings Continue

For locals, this past weekend in Paris was the perfect excuse to travel to Parisian suburbs, but for the likes of our favorite industry people, designers, fashion junkies, and celebrities, Paris Fashion Weekend only meant the best weekend of the entire year, (give or take a Couture Week or two). Granted, a five minute cab ride from Place Vendome to St. Germain would undoubtedly cost you 20 euro, and a walk through the Jardin des Tuileries to get to a show would ruin your perfect red suede Christian Louboutin booties…but still, we say, there’s no price tag on making lasting memories.

Rewind to Friday, where the fun started with Issey Miyake, traveled through the day and left us at Purple Magazine‘s party at Montana, (where the boundaries of sexual orientation never exist), Christian Dior‘s afterparty at Cha Cha, and the 9th Arrondisement’s claim to fame: Le Baron, the very best Fashion Week hang out…now fast forward twenty five shows, Lindsay Lohan, and too many after-parties (which included a New York-hosted PFW soiree at Regine’s), to right now, where our favorite sightings are still rolling in.

Pictured above is Dita von Teese (whose skin by the way, is really that flawless) en route to the Christian Dior show where her front row seat at the Jardin des Tuileries awaited her. We’re still unsure how she sat down in that leather skirt suit, but she did it. Among other faves present: Adrian Grenier, Mylene Jamapanoi, Rihanna, and Bruce Willis.

Front row at Vivienne Westwood included Jessica Stroup looking rail thin, like one of the runway models. Eating is not chic en vogue in Paris. Confession: I tried to emulate this look…fail.

While Tinsley Mortimer sat close to Stroup at Vivienne Westwood, we liked her better at Emanuel Ungaro’s circus, I mean, show. Battle of the socialites at PFW: Olivia Palermo, 0. Tinsley Mortimer, 2.

Lindsay Lohan has been all smiles this week; no angry tweets, no bar fights, not even a DUI charge…this photo however, was clearly taken after the Ungaro show. Look, we’re not the ones who told you to become a creative director. Good idea in retrospect (we guess?), recipe for disaster in real life.

Naomi Campbell walks Igor Chapurin’s show only to prove our point about legal nudity in Paris further. We speculate exposed nipples are on their way to becoming a societal norm, size A cups, rejoice! Kate Moss wore hers exposed and out at the Yves Saint Laurent show…why not?

Yesterday, the pouring rain delayed shows by several hours, but at least it gave us more time to catch a peek of Gwyneth Paltrow on her way to the Stella McCartney show. I had my bodyguard hold an umbrella over me too, Gwyn.

Last night, Katy Perry left the Yves Saint Laurent show sans Russell Brand (remember Russ, girlfriends come and go, adoring bloggers are forever), wearing an outfit from the collection that included a leather bustier and pair of harems. Prince and Rihanna were obviously present also…they seemed to be emulating each other. Perry was also spotted earlier posing with Karl Lagerfeld after the Lagerfeld show. You can’t have Karl and Russ. No.

Speaking of dear Karl, Chanel previewed the S/S 2010 collection this morning. We died. While all guests present looked perfect, our favorite part of the Chanel show was Lily Allen‘s live performance and Karl Lagerfeld’s participation in said performance. Karl, you realize this is the third time you’ve topped one of our favorite celebrity sighting lists, right?

Why are you so cool?

I know what you’re still wondering, where’s RiRi? If you were here, you would know she is everywhere. We don’t think she’s missed a single show yet, so you just wait, our recap on Rihanna‘s Paris wardrobe is coming and it is A LOT: think nude body parts, cut out bras-for-shirts, plants attached to her head and tons of vixen heels. Until then, don’t forget to check out Louis Vuitton’s live stream, tomorrow. A demain la.