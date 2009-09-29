Paris Fashion Week Schedule Highlights

As the saying goes, save the best for last. As we hit the final days of September, we gear up for one last week of beautiful people, places, shows, and parties. And what better way to bid farewell to the most stylish month of the year than with a grandiose entrée into Paris? Paris Fashion Week starts tomorrow, and while preparations don’t include big white tents in Bryant Park, Net-a-Porter and Vogue-sponsored dinners at Le Caprice in London, or designers cramming as many shows as possible into four days a la Yom Kippur in Milan, des incroyables and les merveilleuse are checking into The George V and The Bristol and getting ready to pile onto Place Vendome, the Jardin des Tuilleries, and Les Palais.

If you can’t make it to a show, or two, or three…live vicariously through these highlights from the up-and-coming Paris Fashion Week schedule.

Thursday, October 1: Balenciaga, Balmain, Nina Ricci.

Friday, October 2: Issey Miyake, Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Isabel Marant, Lanvin (insert pounding heart here), Maison Martin Margiela, Yohji Yamamoto.

Saturday, October 3: Viktor & Rolf, Ann Demeuelemeester, Commes des Garcons, Jean Paul Gaultier.

Sunday, October 4: Karl Lagerfeld, Dries van Noten, Givenchy, Sonia Rykiel, Emanuel Ungaro.

Monday, October 5: Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Celine, Vanessa Bruno, Yves Saint Laurent (where you will find me holding a sign that reads “give me those overalls“).

Tuesday, October 6: Chanel, Agnes B, Chloe, Valentino, Alexander McQueen.

Wednesday, October 7: Louis Vuitton, Elie Saab, Hermés, John Galliano.

And Thursday, October 8: We say au revoir to Fashion Week with Marie Bishara, Giles, Ingrid Vlasov and Estrella Archs.

If you’ll be across the pond, click here for a detailed schedule overview equipped with times and locations…and tweet me for an afternoon rendezvous and snack at La Durée, wink wink. No pressure.