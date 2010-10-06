Paris Fashion Week: Presenting “Africa Rising”

You could call Edun a traveling fashion brand. The ethical clothing line, created by U2 frontman Bono and wife Ali Hewson, kicked off the season with a New York runway show in September, picking up again in Paris last night with the unveiling of an art exhibition called “Africa Rising.” The temporary installation, created in partnership with Louis Vuitton as part of the French fashion house’s Core Values campaign, celebrates contemporary African art through an empowering, or as LV puts it, “afroptimistic” lens. The collection displays the work of five artists including photographer Seydou Keta, whose black and white portraits capture Sudanese beauty, and George Lilanga, whose character sculptures highlight the urban culture and struggle of Mozambique. Also on display: an Edun/Louis Vuitton collaboration handbag, a classic LV leather satchel accessorized with a Kenyan charm.

Of course, when you’ve got power names like Bono and Louis Vuitton working together, an opening event is no small affair. Mingling among the artwork and exclusively black-clad crowd (no joke) were Naomi Campbell, Daisy Lowe, Alexa Chung, The Edge, and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, to name a few. Later, singer Angelique Kidjo took to the stage and was joined by Bono for a special appearance. (Who, thankfully, did not sing a cover of Toto’s “Africa.”)

“Africa Rising” will be on display in Paris until October 18th at 1, Rue du Pont Neuf in the 1st arrondissement. Find out more about the Louis Vuitton Core Values campaign at louisvuittonjourneys.com.

Leonora Epstein is a freelance writer living in Paris. Find out more about her on her leonoraepstein.com and blog.