Paris Fashion Week Mini Trend: Peplum Skirts!

Paris Fashion Week Mini Trend: Peplum Skirts!

Kerry Pieri
It reminds me of Teen Witch and 80s bubble gum pop stars, but somehow the Paris runways have made peplum skirts sophisticated. Not for the hip-conscious, the pencil-tutu skirt hybrid has found a voice in sheer fabric and leather at Givenchy, color blocking at Giamattista Valli and blue velvet at Stella McCartney.

It’s lost all big-hair-denim-jacket associations in favor of refined statement dressing. Are you willing to add a little hip flair, or was this one better left in the archives?

From left to right: Givenchy, Giambattista Valli, Stella McCartney Photos: ImaxTree

