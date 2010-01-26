Paris Fashion Week: Men’s Show Round-Up

Mens Fashion Week is no doubt less of an ordeal than the womens Ready-to-Wear runway shows — in fact, if you arent working in the fashion industry directly it’s quite likely that you already missed it without blinking an eye. But despite our obviously greater interest in the women’s collections (if only because we can actually wear the garments), we’re here to tell you that the men’s runways are worth a closer look — especially the ones that made it down the catwalk this season. Unless you follow The Moment on Twitter, you’re probably thinking to yourself, wait — men’s fashion week…happened…when? That’s why you’ll want to read on to see what you missed. Here’s the best of the best that made it down the runway (on male models no less) last week.

Lanvin (above):

Alber Elbaz is without a doubt one of the most talented womenswear designers at the moment, producing beautiful, highly covetable pieces each season. So its no surprise that Elbaz can put forth an equally beautiful mens collection, one that makes our childhood dreams of being a little boy come back to life. For Lanvins fall 2010 collection, Elbaz and his menswear design partner Lucas Ossendrijver showed dapper military-inspired looks made up of hefty coats, corset-like belts around the waist, and pants tucked into storm-trooper boots. While we wouldnt dress our boyfriends head-to-toe in Lanvins burnt orange and peach suit ensemble, we would highly suggest that he take a cue from individual pieces of the collection.

Junya Watanabe:



Junya Watanabe aptly themed his most recent mens collection This is a man. After viewing the collection, we couldnt agree more. Every look — from head-to-toe — was something worth urging every man in Manhattan to take notes on. Even the cropped Thom-Browne-esque pant lengths were appealing on Watanabes runway paired with wingtip sneakers. A collection full of classic pieces with plenty of vintage-y, hipster flair, this is one that all the cool kids will be wearing shortly.

Comme des Garons:



We can’t imagine that a high volume of men will be springing for the fur-lined hood hats that accessorized Rei Kawakubo‘s collection for Comme des Garons this season, but we are hoping to see those neon green tipped shoes popping up on the city streets. This men’s collection featured tons of layering, with shorts over pants and buckled vests atop sweaters with a suit jacket thrown on top. As usual, unpredictability was the name of the game at Comme des Garons.

Givenchy:



A collection seemingly taken straight from Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ, Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci took inspiration from the Lord himself, showcasing crisp white shirts accessorized with crown-of-thorns necklaces, and sandals appropriate for strolling the monastery; even a Jesus is Lord tee made it onto the runway. If religious-wear isn’t really your thing, no worries. Just pull separates from the collection and put your own spin on the look to avoid looking like you’re headed out in your Sunday best.

Rick Owens:



Theres something about Rick Owens’ fall 2010 mens collection that is very of-the-vampire moment with the models pulled back hair and pale faces, along with its sharp-angled overcoats, we can definitely picture members of the Cullen clan donning a look or two from this collection. In real life, it takes a man with some serious style panache to don Owens’ avant-garde designs that included heeled snakeskin boots, structural necklines, and leather tunics. But while the average guy will shy away from the designer’s bold ensembles, Owens has a cult-like following who will surely be excited to add some new pieces from this collection to their closets.

YSL:



Stefano Pilati proved that fringe isn’t just a women’s thing in his fall 2010 collection for YSL men’s last week. Coats that looked as comfortable as bathrobes were cinched with fringed scarves, while Pilati had the material peeking out from underneath suit jackets as well. The show gave off an overall feeling of softer masculinity with knit sweaters, cropped cutout jackets, and elbow-length gloves, but there were plenty of pieces we wouldn’t mind stealing from our boyfriend’s closets to wear ourselves.

