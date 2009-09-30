Paris Fashion Week-Inspired Tee

Object Of Desire

Erin Wasson X RVCA passe L/S tee, $80, at lagarconne.com

Reason #1

In lieu of attending Paris Fashion Week, why not rock this chic tee. Designed by one who’s walked the catwalk on several occasions (Erin Wasson), you’ll always be confident when wearing it.

Reason #2

Wear this top with chunky studded shoes, a leather jacket, and skinnies or pair it with a vest, tucked into a high waisted wide leg jean. Either way, this top can transform any look no matter what your signature style is.

Reason #3

This cute top can be carried into future seasons because the French never go out of style. And, we love the mix of French and American, even if it is a little aggressive.