Paris Fashion Week Favorites Sketched!

Jayne
by

The City of Lights obviously brought the fashion once again for SS11. From futuristic fantasies to lessons in sheer and color gone mad Paris provided a tableau to choose from on the favorites front. We were able to narrow it down though, from a bad-ass gone whimsical black dress from Sarah Burton’s first collection for the late Alexander McQueen’s namesake label, to the boldly draped, sari-meets-70s muted toned finale looks on a gorgeous tribe of girls from red carpet darling Lanvin by Alber Elbaz.

Phoebe Philo at Celine explored prints, stripes and color in a way that changes the game all together, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci took leopard to a particularly glamorous new place think magnified and on stunningly structural gowns and Stefano Pilati’s Yves Saint Laurent paysanne ruffles allow the girl to be a flirt.

See these exquisite creations reverted back to the essence of their artistry in the illustrations below. -Kerry Pieri

LANVIN:
102839 1286464450 486x Paris Fashion Week Favorites Sketched!
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN:
102840 1286464455 Paris Fashion Week Favorites Sketched!
CELINE:
102837 1286464437 Paris Fashion Week Favorites Sketched!
GIVENCHY:
102838 1286464443 Paris Fashion Week Favorites Sketched!
YVES SAINT LAURENT:
102841 1286464459 Paris Fashion Week Favorites Sketched!
All illustrations by Jane Leung.

