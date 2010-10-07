Paris Fashion Week Favorites Sketched!

The City of Lights obviously brought the fashion once again for SS11. From futuristic fantasies to lessons in sheer and color gone mad Paris provided a tableau to choose from on the favorites front. We were able to narrow it down though, from a bad-ass gone whimsical black dress from Sarah Burton’s first collection for the late Alexander McQueen’s namesake label, to the boldly draped, sari-meets-70s muted toned finale looks on a gorgeous tribe of girls from red carpet darling Lanvin by Alber Elbaz.



Phoebe Philo at Celine explored prints, stripes and color in a way that changes the game all together, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci took leopard to a particularly glamorous new place think magnified and on stunningly structural gowns and Stefano Pilati’s Yves Saint Laurent paysanne ruffles allow the girl to be a flirt.

See these exquisite creations reverted back to the essence of their artistry in the illustrations below. -Kerry Pieri

LANVIN:



ALEXANDER MCQUEEN:



CELINE:



GIVENCHY:



YVES SAINT LAURENT:



All illustrations by Jane Leung.

