Paris Fashion Week: The Best Spring Collections, Part 2!

Next week we’re bringing our stylistas a comprehensive round-up of all the best trends, looks and shopping lists to consider for Spring 2012. Until then, can we please take a moment to review all of the amazing collections that were shown in Paris this past week? This season, the runways in Paris have been a dream to look at…for the most part.

Since my first PFW post went up this past weekend, we’ve witnessed stellar showings from many of the biggest brands in fashion, including Chanel, Celine, and Givenchy. Sheer layers and white were some of the recurring motifs we noticed this week, but there was really something for everyone. From the ethereal looks at Marc Jacobs‘ presentation for Louis Vuitton to the widely-lauded debut collection by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim at Kenzo, there were numerous beautiful pieces to catch our eyes and feed our imagination this time around.

Click through to see my favorite looks, and let us know in the comments section below if you would ever wear any of these pretty white frocks as a wedding dress!

Photos: Imaxtree