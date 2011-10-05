Paris Fashion Week: The Best Spring Collections, Part 2!

Next week we’re bringing our stylistas a comprehensive round-up of all the best trends, looks and shopping lists to consider for Spring 2012. Until then, can we please take a moment to review all of the amazing collections that were shown in Paris this past week? This season, the runways in Paris have been a dream to look at…for the most part.
Since my first PFW post went up this past weekend, we’ve witnessed stellar showings from many of the biggest brands in fashion, including Chanel, Celine, and Givenchy. Sheer layers and white were some of the recurring motifs we noticed this week, but there was really something for everyone. From the ethereal looks at Marc Jacobs‘ presentation for Louis Vuitton to the widely-lauded debut collection by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim at Kenzo, there were numerous beautiful pieces to catch our eyes and feed our imagination this time around.
Click through to see my favorite looks, and let us know in the comments section below if you would ever wear any of these pretty white frocks as a wedding dress!
Photos: Imaxtree
A minimalist take on the season's skirt over pants trend, at Celine.
Sporty colorblocking at Celine.
At Chanel: A ladylike look worn with flats!
Graphic, minimalist patterns at Chanel.
Sheer horizontal pleats at Chanel.
An easy pleated dress at Chloé.
Silver shoes with your white look? Why not!
Layering with sheers at Chloé.
Beautiful perforated fabrics on the Chloé runway!
Sheer, graduated layers at Givenchy.
Givenchy also showed skirts with pants!
A great sequined look at Givenchy.
There was some extreme colorblocking on the Kenzo runway.
There was a nice sportiness to the looks at Kenzo.
More athletic elements at Kenzo.
How amazing are these very, very wide and slouchy Kenzo trousers?
Paisley on the Stella McCartney runway.
A sporty dress at Stella McCartney.
My dream Stella McCartney look this season.
Ruffles, masks and teetering platforms at Alexander McQueen. So good!
A lovely Alexander McQueen dress.
How amazing are these shoes??
A detailed bodysuit at Alexander McQueen.
Would this work as a wedding dress?
Beautiful leather work (and flats!) at the Valentino show.
A deceptively simple dress at Valentino.
Lace is always a staple in the Valentino collection...
...but it can also be used in more unexpected ways!
A bold yellow dress at Valentino.
Bright yellow also appeared on the Louis Vuitton runway.
As did the most amazingly detailed collars.
Ruby, who we just featured in the "Wild Thing" editorial, on the runway at Louis Vuitton.
Ladylike pastels at Louis Vuitton.
Another wedding dress contender, if you're a very lucky bride.
The Louis Vuitton show included amazing embroidered fabrics and many compelling textures.